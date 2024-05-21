ALDI’s Winter Wine Collection Brings 6 New ‘Top Shelf’ Wines for Under $16

Contributor: Melissa Matheson and Stephanie Nuzzo

The temperature has started to drop, you’re contemplating bringing out the heater, and you’re craving heartier meals. It can only mean one thing: ALDI’s winter wines are back! Last year’s selection did not disappoint, so we’re incredibly keen to start tasting our way through the latest collection.

In 2024, ALDI’s winter wines start at a slightly higher price point (up to $11.99 from $8.99), but as a whole, has managed to keep its range incredibly affordable, with nothing over $15.99.

ALDI’s buying director Jason Bowyer — whose actual job is to buy wine! — has shared his thoughts on the 2024 winter wine collection, so your decision-making should be a little simpler this year.

Here’s the rundown of what’s hitting shelves this winter at ALDI Australia, and some guidance on how to match your drops with cheese, should you wish to.

ALDI’s six new top-shelf winter wines for under $16

Images supplied

The Standing People Lighter in Alcohol Pinot Noir 2023 (South Australia, Australia) – $11.99

On this wine, Bowyer said:

“Lower alcohol wines are becoming more popular with Aussies looking to moderate their alcohol content without compromising on flavour, and this Standing People fresh and local Pinot Noir is a perfect lower alcohol option.”

Pair it with Emporium Selection Crumbed Camembert With Cranberry Dip 200g – $4.49

Les Argelieres Pay’s DOC Pinot Noir 2022 (Langeudoc-Rousillion, France) – $11.99

This winter ALDI wine is “Sourced from the cooler mountain sites in France, this rich Pinot Noir is incredible value and delivers a rich flavour with hints of raspberry and dark cherries!”

Pair it with Emporium Selection Ash Brie 125g – $3.29

Truly Wildly McLaren Vale Nero D’Avola 2022 (South Australia, Australia) – $13.99

Bowyer shared the below on this ALDI winter wine:

“A South Australian drop not to missed, this berry-forward red is sure to be a hit with family and friends and at less than $14 you better get in quick!”

Pair it with Specially Selected French L’ovale Cheese 300g – $5.99

Nerissimo Puglia Primitivo 2022 (Puglia, Italy) – $11.99

“ALDI shoppers who love to discover a new hidden gem are in for a treat with this Italian red. Ranked highly in the Yearbook of the Best Italian Wines 2024, this celebrated drop is packed with blackberry and dark chocolate notes,” Bowyer shared.

Pair it with Emporium Selection Goat’s Cheese Original 110g – $3.99

Corte Carista Montepulciano D’Abruzzo DOC 2020 (D’Abruzzo, Italy) – $11.99

Per Bowyer, this ALDI winter wine is one to keep an eye out for:

“This ruby-red wine is made by one of the world’s top wine makers, Alberto Antonini. Packed with all the flavour without the price tag, why stop at one bottle!”

Pair it with Emporium Selection Aged Cheddar 36 Months 200g – $4.49

Mount Langi Ghiran “Pepper Series” Shiraz 2022 (Victoria, Australia) – $15.99

This drop is described as:

“Another classic ALDI treasure, this Shiraz boasts everything Australians have come to expect from the Grampian wine region and is widely considered the best of the best when it comes to quality. Available exclusively at ALDI, this drop was included in Langton’s Classification of Australian Wine, where only the best and most sought-after wines make the cut. A truly premium wine without the premium prices, it is one not to be missed!”

Pair it with Emporium Selection Smooth Blue 200g – $5.49

Speaking on the ALDI winter wine range as a whole, Bowyer shared in a statement that “With the weather cooling down, we know Aussies will be looking for a range of reds to enjoy for a cosy night in or even a dinner party with friends. From lighter reds to more full-bodied wines, as well as mainstream and alternative options– we’ve got a wine for every palette and budget.”

“Whatever one you fancy, all of these winter wines are the perfect accompaniment for a quiet movie night or dinner party and will impress your guests with a high quality drop without an expensive price tag.”

And with the cost of living looking like it does, some tasty, affordable wine in the cooler months of the year certainly won’t go astray.

Now, all that’s left to do is raise a glass and get stuck in.

This article has been updated since its original publish date.

Lead Image Credit: ALDI/Netflix