How to Remove Water Stains From Your Walls Without Repainting

Unsightly water stains will kill the vibes in even the most beautiful bathroom. From shower humidity to internal leaks and ventilation problems, they have a lot of causes. But after you’ve identified what made the mark on your wall in the first place, you still need to remove it without making the aesthetic problem worse.

You might think this will mean painting the entire wall, but tere are some ways to get water stains off your walls without taking such drastic measures.

How to get water stains off of walls

Water stains won’t appear on tile; they need a more absorbent surface, which is why they show up on bare walls. Since your walls are probably painted, this presents a problem: How can you wash a wall without damaging it and risk needing to repaint the entire room?

Soap and water

Start gently and only increase the intensity of your cleaning methods if basic remedies don’t get the job done. Kick it off with a simple solution of dish soap and warm water, at a ratio of about one to two. Use a cloth dipped in the mixture to apply the soapy water to your stain. Gently rub it in from the top down, then rinse with plain water and dry thoroughly with a hair dryer on a cool setting.

Vinegar, lemon juice, and baking soda

If that doesn’t work, fill a spray bottle with a mixture of vinegar, lemon juice, and baking soda. Shake it up and spray it on the stain. Leave it for about an hour, then use a damp cloth to rub it away. You may have to repeat this process a few times to get the stain all the way out, so do this when you have time for multiple hour-long soaking intervals.

How to get water stains out of wood

If you have wood paneling or cabinets that are looking grody from water stains too, you have a few options for removing water marks on your wooden surfaces.

You can cover the stain in mayonnaise sit on your stain overnight, then wipe it away in the morning and polish your wood afterward.

You can also mix equal parts vinegar and olive oil and apply to the stain with a cloth, wiping in the direction of the grain until the stain disappears. Afterward, wipe the surface down with a clean, dry cloth.

Try placing an iron on a low heat setting over a cloth on top of the stain. Press it down for a few seconds and remove it to see if the stain is letting up, then try again until you’re satisfied. (Be advised that this works best for still-damp stains.)

How to get hard water stains off of tile

Traditional water stains won’t muck up your tile very much, but hard water can deposit minerals and cause ugly brown or orange stains. To get rid of them, try mixing white vinegar with water or baking soda until you have a nice paste, then applying it to your tiles with a scouring pad or sponge. Let it sit, checking on it periodically, and when you’re happy with the results, rinse it off with clean water and dry with a towel.