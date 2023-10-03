Everything Worth Watching on Aussie Streaming Services in October

At Lifehacker, we independently select and write about stuff we love and think you'll like too. We have affiliate and advertising partnerships, which means we may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. BTW – prices are accurate and items in stock at the time of posting.

The best TV shows and movies to watch this month

What to watch on Netflix this month

The Fall of the House of Usher (October 12)

The next TV show out of Mike Flanagan’s (The Haunting of Hill House, Midnight Mass) horror universe is The Fall of the House of Usher. An adaptation of the Edgar Allan Poe short story, the TV series follows the corrupt CEO of a pharmaceutical company who must face his past after each of his children begin to die in a mysterious fashion.

Everything Now (October 5)

Aussie actor Sophie Wilde (Talk to Me) leads Netflix’s new teen series Everything Now, where she plays a 16-year-old who has spent months recovering from an eating disorder and comes up with a bucket list of teen experiences to make up for the lost time.

What to watch on Stan this month

Wolf Like Me – Season 2 (October 19)

Stan’s original series Wolf Like Me, starring Isla Fisher and Josh Gad, returns this month. The sleeper supernatural hit sees the couple, Mary and Gary, face the next challenge in their relationship – pregnancy – which will be particularly challenging in their unique situation.

The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon (new episodes weekly)

If you’re wondering how Daryl Dixon ended up in France in his new The Walking Dead spin-off series, you’re not the only one; Daryl himself is wondering!

After waking up in Paris, Daryl finds himself trying to survive amongst a number of dangerous European factions as he tries to piece together how he got there.

What to watch on Disney+ this month

Marvel Studios’ Loki – Season 2 (October 6)

The only Marvel Disney+ series to get a second season (so far), Loki, has big things in store for us. Following the end of Season 1, which saw the end of He Who Remains and the release of his variants, things in Season 2 are looking dicey for Loki (Tom Hiddleston) and his friends, who must race to save the Time Variance Authority (TVA).

Goosebumps (October 13)

Fans of R.L. Stine’s classic young adult horror series Goosebumps have something to look forward to this spooky season. The series follows five teenagers who investigate the tragic passing of a teen named Harold Biddle from thirty years earlier, which unearths secrets from their parents’ past.

What to watch on Binge this month

Our Flag Means Death – Season 2 (October 5)

The popular pirate series Our Flag Means Death continues this month. Starring Rhys Darby and Taika Waititi as buccaneers who fall in love, Season 2 will follow the duo as their relationship is tested by the seven seas.

Celebrity Gogglebox Australia (October 25)

There’s something about watching other people watch TV – at least if the decades-long series Gogglebox has anything to say about it. But what about celebrities? They’re just like us, right? So what are they watching on TV?

We’ll find out when Celebrity Gogglebox Australia returns this month, featuring a range of celebrated TV hosts, comedians and performers and their reactions to the latest on television.

What’s on Prime Video this month?

Upload – Season 3 (October 20)

In the future, it’s possible we might all go to live in some big cloud in the sky. At least, that’s the story according to Upload. Now in its third season, Upload follows Nathan, a man forcibly uploaded to a virtual afterlife known as Lakeview by his overbearing girlfriend. Now in Season 3, we see what life looks like for a freshly downloaded Nathan and his relationship with Nora, assuming his head doesn’t explode, of course.

Hot Potato: The Story of the Wiggles (October 24)

Millions of Aussie kids have grown up with the phenomenon that was The Wiggles, a children’s entertainment group that broke boundaries with a hot potato. The new documentary, Hot Potato: The Story of the Wiggles explores how that phenomenon came to be, from the original four friends who recorded a one-off album, to the different performers who have carried on the legacy of The Wiggles in their stead.

Gen V – Season 1 (new episodes weekly)

If you’re sick of waiting for a new season of The Boys, you’ll definitely want to check out Gen V. Set in the same universe, Gen V explores a university for superheroes, which features a range of intriguing new characters and a series of bloody hazing rituals to make it to the top.

What to watch on Paramount+ this month

Pet Sematary: Bloodlines (October 7)

It’s a big horror month on Paramount+ with the release of a new instalment in a classic spooky franchise, Pet Sematary. Pet Sematary: Bloodlines is a new prequel film set in 1969, where Jud Crandall and his childhood friends fight an ancient evil that is gripping their town, Ludlow.

Scream VI (October 26)

Earlier this year, audiences experienced the sixth film in the Scream franchise, which took the action outside of Woodsboro to the Big Apple of NYC. Scream VI sees the return of legacy characters, including Courteney Cox and Hayden Panettiere – but will they survive another round with Ghostface?

Apple TV+ this month

Lessons in Chemistry (October 13)

Bonnie Garmus’ best-selling novel comes to life in Lessons in Chemistry, a period drama about life, love and cooking. Brie Larson stars as Elizabeth Zott, a chemist fighting to make a difference in a patriarchal world, who ends up finding success as the host of a cooking show where she uses her expertise in chemistry to inspire women across America.

Morning Wars – Season 3 (new episodes weekly)

Morning Wars may have missed the mark in Season 2, but things are ramping up in a pretty exciting third season.

In Season 3, Jon Hamm is welcomed into the fold as a new corporate titan with his eyes on UBA. Alex and Bradley have to continue to make moves to cement their status in a changing landscape at the network.

