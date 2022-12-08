These Are the Cheapest Mobile Plans on Telstra’s Network

Telstra is often referred to as Australia’s best mobile network, but that privilege typically comes at a price. However, Big T’s reputation as a premium provider doesn’t mean there aren’t more affordable ways to sidle onto an otherwise expensive network. If you’re willing to shop around, you’ll find plenty of MVNOs powered by the Telstra network, all of which offer the coverage you crave for cheap.

Here are some of our favourite Telstra-powered SIM-only plans, some of which are currently offering data deals.

The cheapest mobile plans on Telstra’s network right now

Telstra network plans with 5GB of data or more

If you’re after a Telstra-powered plan with smaller inclusions, you don’t have quite as many choices.

Tangerine has a 10GB plan for $19.90 per recharge, but most other plans come with a larger data allowance. Exetel charges $22 per month for a 15GB plan (although you can currently get 30GB for the first six recharges), while Belong will set you back $25 per month for 20GB.

Telstra network plans with 30GB of data or more

Let’s start with Exetel. If you sign up before 31 January, you’ll get double data with your first six recharges. So you’ll have a cap of 30GB of data instead of 15GB. This plan costs $22 per recharge.

Tangerine has a similar double-data offer as well. For $24.90 per month, you’ll get a data allowance of 44GB for the first six months of your plan. After that, it’ll drop back down to 22GB.

If you go with Telstra proper, the telco is running an offer where you’ll get your first three recharges for $15 instead of $30. You’ll get 30GB of data on your first three recharges as well, but this will then drop down to 10GB thereafter. You’ll need to sign-up before 28 December to get this deal.

Numobile is up next with a 44GB plan for $25 per month for the first six months, and then 25GB thereafter.

Alternatively, you could go for, Belong where you’ll get an 80GB plan for $35 per month for the first 12 months of your plan. Even when the plan drops back down to 40GB per month, this plan still has some of the best value for money. Belong is Telstra’s budget brand – a diet Telstra, if you will – and offers no-frills mobile plans for cheap.

FYI, you can save on your next prepaid plan by grabbing one of these Boost Mobile promo codes, while bringing over your current number without a transfer fee.

Telstra network plans with 60GB of data or more

If you need even more data, Belong is once again a good choice. $45 per month will get you a 100GB allowance for the first 12 months you’re with the provider, and then 80GB thereafter.

Woolworths Mobile is also worth considering: you’ll get 84GB for $35 per month for the first six months and 10% off a Woolies grocery shop once per month. After this offer period ends, the data allowance will drop down to 42GB each month. This plan includes unlimited standard international talk and text to 22 countries.

If you’d rather sign up for something that has at least 60GB, even without a data deal, Mate has a plan with a 60GB allowance for $40 per month if you sign up before 31 January.

Alex Choros is Managing Editor at WhistleOut, Australia’s phone and internet comparison website.

This article has been updated since its original publish date.