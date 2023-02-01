Telstra Is Offering a Year of Kayo for Free With Any of Its NBN Plans

At Lifehacker, we independently select and write about stuff we love and think you'll like too. We have affiliate and advertising partnerships, which means we may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. BTW - prices are accurate and items in stock at the time of posting.

If you’re currently on the hunt for a new NBN plan, and you love sports as much as you love fast internet, then you’re going to want to check out the deal Telstra currently has on offer. If you sign up for one of Telstra’s NBN plans, you’ll score a 12-month subscription to Kayo for free.

If you’re unfamiliar with Kayo, it’s a streaming service that’s solely dedicated to sports. The service includes live and on-demand content for over 50 sports to choose from, which include local leagues like the NRL, AFL and NBL, and international ones including the NBA, MLB and NFL. It even includes more niche sports, like bowling, darts and rodeo.

We’re just under a fortnight away from Super Bowl LVII, which is as good of an excuse as any to nab a free subscription.

As far as NBN plans go, Telstra is the cream of the crop when it comes to speed. From NBN 25 to NBN 250, its plans are the fastest among each speed tier and all effectively congestion-free, with 4G backup as well. These plans are also contract-free, so you’re able to leave them whenever you like.

If you want to know more about Telstra’s Kayo deal, you can check out our breakdown of the offer, and the available NBN plans below.

How good is Telstra’s Kayo offer?

So how much would you save with this offer? Kayo Basic is currently priced at $30 per month, so you’d be nabbing a whopping $360 in savings over these 12 months. However, this deal is only available to new customers.

On top of this, most of Telstra’s NBN plans include a deal where you’ll save $10 each month for the first six months of your connection (NBN 50, NBN 100) or $20 each month for the first six months (NBN 250).

This Kayo subscription isn’t the only bonus streaming deal you can nab with Telstra. If you sign up for one of the provider’s internet plans, you’ll also get two months of Binge, three months of Apple TV+ and four months of Spotify Premium for free.

Here are Telstra’s NBN plans:

You can check out Kayo’s plans here.