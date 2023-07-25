The Best Mobile Plans on the Optus Network That Aren’t Optus

At Lifehacker, we independently select and write about stuff we love and think you'll like too. We have affiliate and advertising partnerships, which means we may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. BTW – prices are accurate and items in stock at the time of posting.

When it comes to mobile plans in Australia, Optus has firmly established itself as one of the Big Three telcos alongside Telstra and Vodafone. While you could go with Optus as your mobile provider, the telco also sells wholesale access to its network to smaller providers.

These Mobile Virtual Network Operators (also known as MVNOs), give you the same coverage as the parent provider but usually at a lower price. In Optus’ case, these MVNOs are powered by the provider’s 4G Plus Mobile Network, although some providers have gained access to its 5G network.

We’ve collected the cheapest mobile plans that are currently powered by the Optus network.

Cheap mobile plans with 5GB or more on the Optus network

In terms of the cheapest plans with at least 5GB of data, Amaysim is currently offering its 32GB plan with an extra 8GB of data for $10. This extra data and discount price only last for your first renewal (per 28 days) and will increase to $30 per 28-day renewal thereafter.

Amaysim is one of the few providers that also has access to Optus’ 5G network in select locations, which is accessible through this plan. Amaysim is also offering a 10GB plan for $10, but this has a renewal cycle of every seven days.

If you’re not interested in a plan that will increase in price or decrease your total data allowance after a certain deal period, Yomojo is offering a 6GB plan for $12.90 per 30-day renewal.

You have a few Optus MVNOs that’ll set you back $20 per month. In terms of data allowances, Amaysim offers 8GB, Aussie Broadband has 10GB and Coles Mobile has 15GB.

Cheap mobile plans with 30GB or more on the Optus network

If you need a mobile plan with a bit more data month to month, SpinTel is currently running an offer where you can nab 50GB for a discounted $20 per month. This lowered price will last for the first six months of your plan, after which it’ll increase to $28 per month.

Circles.Life is also offering 30GB of data for $20 per month. While most introductory offers usually run for the first six months, you’ll have this discounted price for the first 18 months you’re with the Optus-powered MVNO, before increasing to $25 per month thereafter.

Moose Mobile is currently running an offer where your monthly bill for the first year of your plan will be $21 per month. This plan includes 40GB and will increase to $29 per month once the discount period ends.

If you don’t want to mess around with post-discount price changes, Yomojo is offering a 40GB plan for $29.90 per 30-day renewal.

Cheap mobile plans with 60GB or more on the Optus network

Amaysim is currently running an introductory offer where, for $18, you’ll get 80GB worth of data. This price will only last for your first renewal (per 28 days), before increasing to the standard $40 per renewal.

If you sign up for Southern Phone‘s 60GB plan you’ll only have to pay $30 per month for the first 12 months you’re with the provider. After that first year passes, the price will increase to $40 per month.

There’s also Circles.Life, which is offering 110GB of data for $40 per month, for the first six months you’re connected. After this discount periods ends, your plan will increase to $45 per month and your data will decrease to 100GB.

If you don’t want to muck around with shifting bills and data allowances, you have a few options to pick from. In terms of the best value, Yomojo is offering an 80GB plan for $49.90 per 30-day renewal, Amaysim is offering 120GB for $50 per 28-day renewal and Aussie Broadband is offering 220GB for $70 per month. Along with Amaysim, this Aussie Broadband plan also has access to Optus’ 5G network.

If you want a lot of data then Optus is offering a discount for its massive 500GB mobile plan. For the first 12 months of your plan, you’ll pay $69 per month, before it increases to $89. Even when compared to what other providers – both on and outside the Optus network – are offering at this price range, Optus’s 500GB has the better value at both discounted and full price.

You can find Lifehacker Australia’s round-up of the cheapest mobile plans that use the Telstra network here and the Vodafone network here.