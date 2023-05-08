Keep Your Phone Bill Low With the Best Mobile Plans Under $20

At Lifehacker, we independently select and write about stuff we love and think you'll like too. We have affiliate and advertising partnerships, which means we may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. BTW - prices are accurate and items in stock at the time of posting.

As we feel the sting of the cost of living crisis, being able to cut costs wherever possible has become a necessity. One way you can try to save some money is to reassess your current mobile plan and how much data you use each month. The cost of your mobile plan corresponds with your monthly data allowance, and it’s possible you might be paying for excess data that you never use.

If you’re looking to keep your monthly phone bill to a budget of $20 or less, here are the prepaid and postpaid mobile plans currently available within that price range.

The best mobile plans under $20

There are two kinds of $20 plans: ones that are always under this monthly price threshold, and ones that are under it for a limited time due to some form of deal. To make things a bit clearer, we’ve sorted these plans out into two separate sections.

Plans with discounted introductory offers

If you want the most data possible with your plan, TPG‘s 60GB prepaid plan is currently 50 per cent off. That means you’ll pay $20 per month for the first six months, and then $40 per month thereafter. This offer is by far the best bang for your buck as far as data is concerned, although the full price might be out of your budget.

Both iiNet and Internode have similar discount offers going. Regardless of which provider you sign up for, you’ll get a 55GB plan for $20 per month over the first six months of your connection. After this discount period ends, you’ll be paying $39.99 per month.

Moose Mobile also has a discount offer where you’ll get a 25GB plan for $16.80 per month for the first 12 months you’re with the provider. After this discount period ends, this plan will bump up to $23.80 per month.

These plans are all contract-free, so if you are keen on sticking with a $20 or less budget, you’re able to leave them for another provider with no strings attached.

READ MORE These Are the Cheapest Mobile Plans on the Optus Network

Mobile plans that are always under $20

If you sign up for Dodo‘s $20 mobile plan, you’ll get a sweet double data bonus for the first three months you’re with the provider. Instead of a 20GB allowance, you’ll get 40GB for your first three renewals.

Catch‘s 18G prepaid plan has a slight discount for your first 30 days with the provider. You’ll only pay $12 when you purchase the SIM, instead of the usual $15 per renewal. There are a fair few mobile plans around the $15 to $20 mark at full price with data allowances of 10GB, so while this discount isn’t massive, getting 18GB of data for $15 is still decent value.

TPG‘s half-off deal runs across all of its prepaid mobile plans, which means its 12GB plan will set you back $10 for the first six months, and then $20 per month thereafter.

Moose Mobile is also running an introductory offer for its 12GB plan. Instead of paying $17.80 per month, new customers will only have to pay $11.80 per month during the first 12 months they’re with the provider. Paying just under $12 per month for an entire year is some solid value, and similar to Catch’s aforementioned offer, this Moose Mobile deal manages to edge out most other providers in terms of a lower deal price and slightly bigger allowance.