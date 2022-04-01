Belong Has Launched Mobile Broadband Plans From a Little as $15 Per Month

At Lifehacker, we independently select and write about stuff we love and think you'll like too. We have affiliate and advertising partnerships, which means we may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. BTW - prices are accurate and items in stock at the time of posting.

Telstra’s budget brand Belong has launched mobile broadband plans for the first time, and its range is headlined by a massive 500GB option for $70 per month. This makes it the largest mobile broadband plan around, with most other providers typically only selling plans with 200GB or less.

If 500GB is too much data, Belong also has a 20GB plan for $15 per month and an 80GB plan for $35 per month, both of which could be a great option if you need a SIM card for a tablet.

If you’re not familiar with the concept, mobile broadband is an internet connection similar to the kind you get on a smartphone. The majority are powered by 4G networks, and you still get a SIM card that gets you online.

Since Belong’s mobile broadband plans are SIM-only, you’ll need to bring your own device. You can use them in a tablet, dongle, or portable WiFi hotspot. Alternatively, you can always pop your SIM into an old phone if you have one lying around and use that as a portable hotspot alternative. You just won’t be able to make calls or send text messages using that device. Belong doesn’t currently sell any

Belong’s mobile broadband plans are powered by the Telstra network but don’t include 5G coverage. They’re all contact-free, and support data gifting. If you have spare data, you’re free to send it to any friend or family member with a Belong mobile or mobile broadband plan.

As aforementioned, Belong’s 500GB plan is the clear standout due to its massive allowance. While it won’t be for everyone, this kind of data limit could make it viable as an NBN alternative. Here’s how it compares to mobile broadband plans with at least 100GB:

SpinTel is one of your cheapest options with at least 100GB, where you’ll pay $54.95 per month for your first six months and $59.95 per month thereafter. The plan comes with 200GB and is powered by the Optus 4G network.

Telstra has the only plan comparable to Belong, where you’ll get 400GB. You’ll pay $75 per month for you first 12 months and $85 per month thereafter. Telstra’s plan also has the bonus of 5G connectivity.

Alex Choros is Managing Editor at WhistleOut, Australia’s phone and internet comparison website.