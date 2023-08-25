How to Access Telstra’s Mobile Network for Cheap Without Joining Telstra

At Lifehacker, we independently select and write about stuff we love and think you'll like too. We have affiliate and advertising partnerships, which means we may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. BTW – prices are accurate and items in stock at the time of posting.

While Telstra might be Australia’s biggest mobile network, you don’t need to pay an arm and leg to access it. There are more affordable ways to slide onto an otherwise expensive network – which don’t involve signing up with Telstra at all. If you’re willing to shop around, you’ll find plenty of MVNOs powered by the Telstra network, all of which offer the coverage you crave for cheap.

Here are some of the cheapest Telstra-powered SIM-only plans, broken down by monthly data allowances.

Telstra network plans with 5GB of data or more

If you’re after a Telstra-powered plan with a smaller data allowance, you don’t have quite as many choices.

Tangerine has a 10GB plan for $19.90 per month and Exetel has a 15GB plan for $22.

Most other plans come with a larger data allowance, with Numobile charging $25 per month for a 22GB plan, while Belong will set you back $29 per month with a 25GB cap. Belong is Telstra’s budget brand – a diet Telstra, if you will – and offers no-frills mobile plans for cheap.

Of these aforementioned plans, only Belong has access to Telstra’s 5G network. This also makes this specific Belong plan the cheapest way for you to access Telstra’s 5G network.

Telstra network plans with 30GB of data or more

In terms of the absolute cheapest mobile plans on the Telstra network, MATE is currently running a deal where your first month with the telco’s 32GB plan will only cost you $1. You’ll need to use the promo code TRYMATE, and after this period ends your bill will increase to $30 per renewal. MATE is also running a trial where you can access Telstra’s 5G Network until August 31.

Tangerine is running trial access to the 5G network and is a hair more expensive than the previously mentioned Belong plan at $29.90 per month. Tangerine also has slightly more data with a 32GB allowance. This offer ends August 31.

If you go with Lycamobile, its 35GB plan will only set you back $10 for the first month and you’ll also receive a bonus 35GB of data for your first two renewals. After this discount period, this plan will set you back $30 per month.

If you go with Telstra proper, the telco is running an offer where you can get the $45 prepaid plan for only $22. This deal also includes an additional 20GB for the first three recharges, which will give you 45GB total. After that deal period ends, your data allowance will drop down to 25GB. You’ll also be paying $45 per recharge after that initial purchase.

Boost has a similar double-data offer as well. For $35 per month, you’ll get a data allowance of 50GB for the first three recharges of your plan. After that, it’ll drop back down to 25GB. Boost also has access to the 5G network in select areas.

Telstra network plans with 60GB of data or more

Again, MATE has the cheapest mobile plan available on the Telstra network. While its 120GB plan would usually set you back $45 per month, if you sign up for the service and use the promo code TRYMATE, you’ll only pay $1 for your first month. Even at full price, this plan has some of the best dollar-to-data value in this range and includes access to Telstra’s 5G network.

If you want to keep your monthly bill under $50, Numobile, Exetel and Aldi Mobile are all offering 90GB plans for $45 per renewal.

If you’re after a lot of data, there are a few MVNOs offering a bigger monthly allowance than Telstra, and at a cheaper price.

If you need even more data, Belong isn’t a bad choice. The provider is offering a 100GB plan for $45 per month and a 160GB plan for $55 per month.

Both Tangerine and Numobile are offering SIM-only plans that’ll give you 120GB per month for $54.90 and $55 per month, respectively. These Tangerine, Belong and Numobile plans also have access to Telstra’s 5G network.

If you want a lot of data, Telstra‘s $95 Premium SIM plan will give you a massive 300GB. Telstra will also throw in two months of Binge, three months of Apple TV+ and four months of Spotify Premium as a free bonus.

