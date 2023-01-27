The Best and Cheapest SIM-Only Plans on the Telstra Network

While Telstra may have a reputation as a premium provider, that doesn’t mean there aren’t a few more affordable ways to sidle onto an otherwise expensive network. Telstra currently powers a few mobile virtual network operators (MVNOs), which means you can tap into the network’s coverage without breaking the bank.

If you’re looking for a mobile plan on the Telstra network, but don’t want to pay Telstra prices, here are some of the best and cheapest SIM-only options available right now.

The cheapest SIM-only plans powered by the Telstra network

Telstra network plans with 5GB of data or more

If you’re looking for a provider that’s powered by the Telstra network with a low data allowance, you should consider this SIM-only plan from Tangerine, which is currently offering a 10GB plan for $19.90 per month. However, if you spend a little bit extra, you can double that data cap with Belong, which is offering 20GB for $25 per month.

However, if you head on over to Exetel then you get 30GB of data for $22 per recharge for your first six recharges, and then 15GB per recharge thereafter. Numobile is also running a similar deal, where you’ll get 44GB of data for $25 per month for the first six months, and then 22GB of data. The data cap for this Numobile SIM-only plan will drop down to 22GB after the offer period ends.

Telstra network plans with 30GB of data or more

Tangerine isn’t a bad option. It’s currently offering 64GB for $29.90 per month for the first six months of an initial SIM plan. This offer is available until 28 February and will drop to 32GB per month after the bonus period ends. Tangerine is also currently trialling 5G, so any new plans will have temporary access to the Telstra 5G network (this trial also ends on 28 February).

Alternatively, you could grab a Numobile SIM, where 32GB will set you back $30 on a contract-free basis. Until 31 January, you can also snag a bonus of 32GB of data that can be stored in your rollover data bank.

If you need a little more data, Exetel also has a similar double-data offer. You’ll get 80GB for the first six recharges at $34 per recharge. This offer is available until 31 January and will reduce to 40GB per recharge on the seventh renewal.

You could also go for Belong’s $35 plan, which will currently give you 80GB for the first 12 months you’re with the provider. This offer is available until 31 January and will drop down to 40GB a month if you stick with Belong past those initial 12 months, which is still some pretty solid value.

Belong is Telstra’s budget brand – a diet Telstra, if you will – and offers no-frills plans with better bang-for-buck. You won’t get the same kind of extras as you do on Telstra itself, but for comparison, Telstra is charging $58 per month for 40GB of data.

Telstra network plans with 50GB of data or more

As mentioned in the previous section, Tangerine‘s $34.90 plan is some pretty great value. You’ll get a monthly data allowance of 84GB for the first month you’re on its plan, and then 42GB per month thereafter. You’ll also have access to Telstra’s 5G network until 28 February.

Another solid offer comes from MATE, which is offering 60GB for $40 per month on a contract-free plan. This offer is available until 31 January.

After that, Lycamobile has a pre-paid plan with 100GB of data that will only cost you $15 for the first charge. After that, each recharge will set you back $40, and the data allowance will drop down to 50GB after your second renewal.

Numobile is also slinging 180GB of data for the first six months. This plan will cost you $45 per month, and then drop down to 90GB of data afterwards.

If you want a lot of data without cracking $50 per month, Belong has one of the best-value mobile plans in this range. It’ll set you back $45 per month, and you’ll score a chunky 200GB of data per month for the first 12 months of your connection, and then 100GB per month thereafter. If you do manage to hit your data allowance on this plan, your download speeds will be capped at 1Mbps.

This article has been updated since its original publication.

Alex Choros is Managing Editor at WhistleOut, Australia’s phone and internet comparison website.