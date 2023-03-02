Telstra vs TPG: How Do Their NBN Plans Compare?

Telstra and TPG are Australia’s largest internet providers, but they’re essentially polar opposites. While TPG has built its reputation as a budget broadband provider. Telstra is anything but cheap.

Unsurprisingly, this is reflected in both telcos’ approaches to NBN. Telstra plans come with a few extras and perks, while TPG plans are simpler and more affordable. However, depending on what your needs are while shopping for an internet connection, one provider might be more suitable than the other. If you’re tossing up between the two, here’s a look at how Telstra and TPG NBN plans compare to one another.

Telstra vs TPG: Typical evening speeds

Typical evening speeds are one of the main differences between NBN providers, serving as an indicator of what kind of performance you can expect during the busiest parts of the day.

Here are the speeds Telstra and TPG report across each NBN tier they offer.

NBN 1000 NBN 250 NBN 100 NBN 50 NBN 25 NBN 12 Telstra 700Mbps 250Mbps 100Mbps 50Mbps 25Mbps – TPG 450Mbps 210Mbps 90Mbps 50Mbps 25Mbps 12Mbps

Telstra now ostensibly reports congestion-free evening speeds when it comes to NBN 250, NBN 100, NBN 50, and NBN 25 speed tiers. This means you should be able to get the speed tier’s maximum potential no matter what time of day.

TPG also reports congestion-free evening speeds on NBN 50, NBN 25, and NBN 12 plans. Its speeds are a little slower on the fastest speed tiers. TPG reports 90Mbps on NBN 100, and 210Mbps on NBN 250.

Bother providers are offering NBN 1000 connections, with Telstra reporting speeds of up to 700Mbps, while TPG tops out at 450Mbps.

Telstra vs TPG: Contracts and setup fees

Telstra’s Upfront NBN plans are all contract-free. Just note that if you leave within your first two years, you’ll have to send back your modem to Telstra to avoid paying a non-return fee.

TPG NBN plans are also contract-free but don’t include a modem. If you need one, you can buy one from TPG for a $99.95 setup fee plus a $10 delivery.

Telstra vs TPG: NBN 50 plans

When it comes to NBN 50 plans, TPG is $20 per month cheaper than Telstra at full price. You’ll pay $74.99 per month for an unlimited data NBN 50 plan on TPG. With Telstra, you’ll pay $85 per month for your first six months, and $95 per month thereafter.

Telstra vs TPG: NBN 100 plans

Telstra and TPG are both running promos on their NBN 100 plans. You’ll pay $79.99 per month for your first six months with TPG, and $89.99 per month thereafter.

On the other hand, you’ll pay $100 per month for your first six months on Telstra, and then $110 per month. While Telstra is the more expensive of the two, it does have the faster typical evening speeds.

Telstra vs TPG: NBN 250 and NBN 1000 plans

Both Telstra and TPG have an NBN 250 plan, but only Telstra has congestion-free evening speeds. TPG will set you back $94.99 per month for your first six months, and $124.99 per month thereafter. Telstra is charging $120 per month for your first six months, and $140 per month thereafter.

For TPG’s NBN 1000 plan, you’ll pay $114.99 per month for your first six months and $144.99 per month thereafter. Telstra

NBN 250 and NBN 1000 plans are only available to those with FTTP or HFC NBN connections.

Telstra vs TPG: Extras

Telstra NBN plans cost a little more than TPG, but they include a few perks that could make them more attractive. To start, Telstra plans come with a modem with 4G backup. If your NBN goes down, you’ll fall back onto Telstra’s 4G network with download speeds of up to 25Mbps.

Big T customers also get access to the Telstra Plus perks program. Telstra Plus members get:

$13.50 standard movie tickets for Event and Village cinemas. A $3 surcharge applies after 5pm on Saturdays and on public holidays. You can also use points to purchase movie tickets (the $3 surcharge still applies).

Free popcorn and drink large combo upgrade when you book a movie ticket through Telstra

Discounted tickets to select sporting events, including 20% off NRL Telstra Premiership tickets

Presale tickets for select concerts and events

You’ll need to join Telstra Plus to get these offers.

Telstra Plus membership also earns you 10 points for every dollar you spend on your monthly bill as part of a Frequent Flyer style rewards scheme. These can then be redeemed for gadgets or discounts on devices.

New Telstra customers can currently also get 12 months of Kayo, four months of Spotify Premium, two free months of Binge standard, and three free months of Apple TV+.

By comparison, TPG’s NBN plans are more barebones – you get an internet connection, and that’s it. However, the provider is currently running a promo where you can save 50% off a mobile plan for the first six months of your connection.

Alex Choros is Managing Editor at WhistleOut, Australia’s phone and internet comparison website.

This article has been updated since its original publish date.