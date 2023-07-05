Lower Your Monthly Bills With These Mobile Plans for Under $30

If you’re looking to cut down on your monthly expenses, swapping to a cheaper phone plan is an easy solution – especially if you’ve already got your own phone. The good news is that there are plenty of smaller providers in Australia (also known as MVNOs) that offer cheap mobile plans that are powered by the same networks as Telstra, Optus, and Vodafone, and come with more than enough data to meet average needs.

The trade-off for these cheaper plans is that you get a no-frills affair, which includes data, talk and text, and not much more.

With that in mind, here are some of the cheapest phone plans in Australia right now.

The cheapest phone plans in Australia

Cheapest mobile plans under $10 per month

If you’re looking to spend less than $10 per month on your mobile plan, Moose Mobile is a great choice. You’ll pay $9 per month for your six months, which buys you 6GB of data. The price will rise to $15 per month after this discount period ends, but the plan is contract-free, so you can leave at any time. Moose Mobile is powered by the Optus network.

TPG is a great choice if you need a little more data; you’ll pay $10 per month for a 12GB plan. This does, however, increase to $20 per month after your first six months, but TPG plans are also contract-free. TPG is powered by the Vodafone network.

If you’d prefer a phone plan that will always be $10 per month, then you’ll want to go with the 5GB plan being offered by Circles.Life.

Cheapest mobile plans under $20 per month

Moose Mobile remains a great choice if you’re willing to spend a bit more each month. Right now, you can get a promo plan with 16GB of data for $11 per month for the first six months of your connection. This reverts to $19 per month thereafter.

SpinTel will give you more data for a similar price, but its promo period only lasts for six months. You’ll pay $12 per month for 17GB for your first six months, but $20 per month thereafter. SpinTel is powered by the Optus network.

TPG offers another step up in data. 25GB will set you back $12.50 per month for your first six months, and $25 per month thereafter. If you’re already a TPG internet customer, the full rate drops to $20 per month.

Cheapest mobile plans under $30 per month

When we move into the $20 to $30 per month price bracket, you start to find plans from Telstra-powered providers like Exetel. Spending $22 per month with Exetel will get you a 15GB allowance. Exetel’s sibling telco Superloop has an identical plan as well.

Both providers also offer 28GB plans for $28 per month, which is a better dollar-to-data value if your monthly budget can afford it.

If you’re after a cheap phone plan in this price bracket with a decent amount of data, Kogan Mobile has a 40GB plan for $25 per month. This plan includes up to 200GB of data rollover and is powered by the Vodafone network.

Lastly, if you’re looking for 5G, Telstra’s budget brand Belong has a 25GB phone plan for $29 per month. This plan has 5G connectivity, but speeds are capped at 100Mbps.

Alex Choros is Managing Editor at WhistleOut, Australia’s phone and internet comparison website.