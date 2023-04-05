The Best of The Zest: Tangerine Will Give You Your First Two Months Free On These Mobile Plans

We all know Tangerine is a major player when it comes to cheap NBN plans, but as it turns out, its mobile plans aren’t too shabby either. Regardless of whether you’re a new or current member, Tangerine is slinging your first two months off for free if you swap to one of its 4G or 5G SIM-only mobile plans right now.

It’s a juicy deal considering Tangerine’s 120GB plan sits at $54.90/mo, so you’ll be able to save up to $109.80 over the next two months by making the switch. You can put that money towards something else like your grocery bill or a special treat.

The great thing about Tangerine is that it will let you rollover any unused data into a data bank, which can hold up to 500GB.

For those unfamiliar with Tangerine, it’s yet another telco that is powered by the Telstra mobile network. But it’s also worth noting that there are no lock-in or fixed-term contracts when you join the telco, so you’re always free to cancel at any time without any charges.

Just keep in mind that this offer ends on 1 May and isn’t available to existing customers who had mobile services activated on or after 21 September, 2022. Now, let’s talk mobile plans.

Here are Tangerine’s plans and how they compare to other mobile providers

Tangerine’s full range of SIM-only mobile plans

Regardless of whichever plan you choose, you get to enjoy the first two months for free, which is the perfect amount of time to decide whether you’re happy with Tangerine’s service, or not.

To kick things off, it’s important to note that the first two deals out of the plans above only give you access to the 4G network. However, if your budget is lower, we think it’s worth leaping for the 32GB and 42GB plans, since both have access to a free 5G network trial. The 32GB plan costs $29.90 per month, while the 42GB plan is $34.90 per month.

This will give you a taste of the fast life, since 5G is about a hundred times faster than what you’d experience with 4G. The 5G trial associated with these plans will run from activation up until 31 July this year. Before choosing this plan, please ensure your device is 5G compatible and that you live in a 5G coverage area.

If you want to have a look at how Tangerine’s mobile plans compared against other Telstra-powered plans, we’ve made a list for you below.

Telstra-powered plans with at least 5GB of data

If you’re not someone who uses a lot of data during your day-to-day, then you’re probably looking for a cheap mobile plan. In any case, Tangerine wins without a doubt at $19.90 per month for 10GB of data and no lock-in contract. Again, with the first two months completely free.

Alternatively, Mate‘s got a pretty sweet deal that will let you pay $1 per month for the first three months of your new phone plan. From there, the price will revert to its usual $20 per month, which is a hair more expensive than Tangerine’s plan. Admittedly, this will bring you more savings short term.

However, if you’re hoping for a smidge more data at a low cost, grabbing a plan with at least 20GB of data isn’t a bad option. Especially if you work from home (and therefore rely on your Wi-Fi connection) or you don’t need to stream lots of movies or music while out and about.

As you can see above, Tangerine offers the cheapest plan for 22GB at $24.90 per month, which is a tad cheaper than Mate for the same amount of data. However, Mate does have its own unique offering, allowing you to pay $1 per month for your first three months.

However, if you don’t enjoy the fuss associated with jumping from plan to plan every few months, you might be inclined to go with Numobile or Woolworths Mobile. Both Telco providers are also offering 22GB of data for $25 per month, which is pretty decent.

Telstra-powered plans with 30GB of data or more

If you need a mobile plan that offers some data oomph, about 30GB or more should do quite nicely. It’s enough to let you watch a few YouTube videos on your morning commute each day and listen to tons of music during your workout sessions.

Tangerine is, again, the outright cheapest, especially offering those first two months for free. After your initial two months are over, its price will revert back to $29.90 per month.

Boost Mobile is looking pretty good with 40GB of data for $30 per month. However, if you look closer you’ll see that that generous 40GB of data is only accessible as an introductory offer. After your third recharge, Boost will slice your maximum data allowance in half to 20GB. Ouch.

Lyca Mobile, on the other hand, is sitting pretty with its 28-day plan. By going with Lyca, you’ll get an extra 35GB of data bringing you up nicely to a whopping 70GB of data for your first renewal and you’ll only need to pay $3 per renewal for the first three renewals. All this for $30 per month.

If we compare it against Tangerine and Boost, Lyca will save you more money in the long run and get you more data.