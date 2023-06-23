These Are the Cheapest Mobile Plans on the Vodafone Network That Are and Aren’t Vodafone

At Lifehacker, we independently select and write about stuff we love and think you'll like too. We have affiliate and advertising partnerships, which means we may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. BTW - prices are accurate and items in stock at the time of posting.

When looking for a new mobile plan, it’s easy to go with one of the Big Three telcos – Optus, Telstra and Vodafone – and just call it a day. However, these telcos aren’t the only game in town. In fact, they’re only the tip of the iceberg, as they sell wholesale access to their networks to smaller providers. These Mobile Virtual Network Operators (MVNOs) give you the coverage of the parent provider, but usually at a lower price.

We’ve previously covered the best mobile plans that are powered by the Telstra network and the Optus network, so it only makes sense to finish the trifecta with the MVNOs that are powered by the Vodafone network.

Here are some of the best mobile plans that are powered by the Vodafone network, broken down by the cheapest prices and data allowance.

The cheapest mobile plans on the Vodafone network

Here’s some good news: pretty much every provider that uses the Vodafone network is offering some form of discount – usually with a decent amount of monthly data included.

As far as the cheapest plans go, TPG is currently offering all of its mobile plans for half-price for the first six months you’re connected. That means you can snag its 25GB plan for $12.50 per monthly renewal, and then $25 thereafter. With TPG’s 40GB plan, instead of paying $40 per month, you’ll only pay $20 per month for the first six months you’re connected.

Up next is iiNet, which is also offering a similar 50 per cent discount for the first six months of your connection. All of iiNet’s mobile plans share the same price tags as TPG’s but with a slightly smaller data cap. For example, it’s 55GB plan is $20 per month during the discount period, and then $40 per month after the deal ends.

If you’d prefer a plan that’s always under $25 with ample data, then Kogan Mobile might be your best bet. The telco is offering a 40GB plan for $25 per month and will give you the first month of your connection for free. If you’re not sold on the provider, this offer is a nice way for you to give it a try before committing financially. Kogan Mobile also allows data rollover of up to 200GB.

The mobile plans with the most data on the Vodafone network

If you’re after a lot of monthly data, then Vodafone is your best bet. The telco is currently running a major EOFY offer where you can score a 600GB plan for $65 per month (instead of the usual 300GB).

If you don’t think you’ll need 600GB every month, this double data offer is available across all of Vodafone’s mobile plans. This means you can nab an 80GB plan for $45 per month and a 300Gb for $55 per month.

This EOFY offer is only available until July 3, and this data allowance will remain for the lifespan of your plan.

Kogan Mobile is offering a mobile plan with a 500GB data cap, however, this plan is a 365-day prepaid plan. While an annual mobile plan might not be suitable for everyone, Kogan is offering a pretty impressive EOFY deal for this one.

Instead of paying $529.90 per 365-day renewal, you’ll only pay $150. The total data allowance is also higher than the plan’s usual 486GB cap. This plan is available until June 30.

