Here’s How MVNOs Can Give You a Cheaper Mobile Plan

At Lifehacker, we independently select and write about stuff we love and think you'll like too. We have affiliate and advertising partnerships, which means we may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. BTW - prices are accurate and items in stock at the time of posting.

When it comes to mobile plans in Australia, Telstra, Optus and Vodafone have firmly established themselves as the Big Three telco networks. However, there are plenty of other options out there when it comes to mobile providers and, in most cases, offer better deals. These smaller providers are known as Mobile Virtual Network Operators – or MVNOs – and are powered by the Telstra, Optus and Vodafone networks.

The SIM-only plans for these MVNOs are usually a lot cheaper when compared to their respective parent networks, offering better overall value when it comes to data. Here’s everything you need to know about MVNOs in Australia and how one can help you save on your next mobile bill.

What is an MVNO?

MVNOs work by purchasing wholesale access to the Telstra, Optus, or Vodafone networks, which they then resell to customers – usually at a much lower price as they have fewer overheads.

These smaller providers offer the same coverage as the parent provider, with Optus and Vodafone granting access to their respective 4G networks while Telstra MVNOs use the provider’s 4G Wholesale Network. However, some MVNOs have started to roll out 5G network support.

There are some catches when it comes to choosing an MVNO over a major provider. For one, most MVNOs don’t typically sell handsets so you’ll need to have a phone ready to go when signing up for one of these providers. Most MVNOs also don’t offer international roaming – and the ones that do are usually more expensive than the rates of the parent’s network.

Here’s how MVNO plans compare to their parent provider

Telstra vs. Telstra MVNOs

When it comes to SIM-only plans, Telstra‘s cheapest option starts at $58 per month and will net you 40GB of data.

If you want something cheaper, both numoile and Woolworths Mobile are running introductory offers where, for $25 per month, you’ll get 44GB of data. This offer runs for the first six months of your connection, after which your monthly data cap will reduce to 22GB.

If you’re after something with the same 40GB data allowance as Telstra’s cheapest plan – even after any introductory offers end – then you might want to check out what numobile and Belong have on offer. For $35 per month, numobile is offering a SIM-only plan that’ll give you 84GB per month for the first six months of your connection, and then 42GB per month thereafter.

Meanwhile, Belong, which is Telstra’s budget brand, is offering a 40GB plan for $35 per month.

Optus vs. Optus MVNOs

Optus’ SIM-only plans start at $49 per month and include a 30GB data allowance.

In terms of the cheapest MVNO powered by Optus, Moose Mobile is running a deal where you’ll pay $16.80 per month for the 12 months of your plan, and then $23.80 per month thereafter. Moose’s plan includes 25GB of data, which isn’t too shabby when you compare it to what Optus is offering.

Spintel is also running a discount offer that lasts the first six months that you’re connected. With a data allowance of 50GB, you’ll pay $20 per month and then $35 per month once the discount period ends.

Circles.Life will give you 30GB of data for only $20 per month for the first 12 months of your connection. After your first year with the telco, its cost will bump up to $25 per month, which still puts it at half the cost of what Optus is offering.

Vodafone vs. Vodafone MVNOs

For Vodafone-powered MVNOs, TPG has a 25GB plan for $12.50 per month for the first six months you’re connected, and then $25 thereafter.

After that, iiNet is also running a decent offer for new customers where you’ll pay $15 per month for the first six months you’re with the provider while scoring 40GB of data. Once this offer period ends your monthly bill will jump up to $29.99 per month.

Felix is offering a mobile plan that’s a bit different to the other ones here. It doesn’t have a data monthly allowance, so you can score unlimited data that’s capped at 20Mbps. While this plan is usually $35 per month, felix is currently running an offer where you can get your first month for free, which is a good way for you to try it out before fully committing. To get this offer you’ll need to use the promo code FELIX.

Vodafone‘s SIM-only plans start from $40 per month with 30GB of data.