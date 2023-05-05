You’ll Pay Just $3 for 3 Months With This Telstra Network Mobile Plan

Telstra-powered provider MATE is running a thrifty promotion that could bring the bill for the next three months of mobile coverage down to less than your average latte.

Running through to the end of May, taking advantage of this deal is as simple as entering the promo code MATE1 when you get to the checkout page. This will let you grab any of the MATE SIM-only mobile plans below at a discounted rate of $1 per month for the first three months.

MATE’s mobile plans normally start at $20 per month, but since every plan in the lineup will play nice with the terms and conditions of this promotion there’s no reason not to aim your sights a little higher.

The Soul Mates 5G mobile plan includes 120GB of monthly data, unlimited international calls and texts to 15 selected countries, plus 500GB of data banking and coverage on the Telstra 4G network. You’ll also get access to the Telstra 5G network, though your speeds are capped at 250Mpbs.

After three months of paying $1 per month for this plan, your monthly bill will jump up to $45 per month. If that kind of bill shock has you worried it might be smarter to settle for something more modest.

While the $25 Better Mates mobile plan is currently the most popular SIM-only plan in our database, the $30 Great Mates plan might be a better fit for some Aussies. This no-contract plan is only $5 more expensive than the Better Mates plan, but it comes with extra monthly data that brings the total to 42GB. You’ll also get a taste of Telstra’s 5G network with speeds capped at 100Mpbs until August 2023. After that point, you’ll be bumped back down to 4G.

As with the other plans listed above, you’ll pay $1 per month for the first three months before this plan reverts to the usual price of $30 per month.

For those who are keen to stick with MATE for the long run while keeping their costs down, the $20 Good Mates mobile plan is going to be your best bet.

This entry-level plan is powered by the Telstra 4G network and comes with unlimited calls and text within Australia plus 10GB of monthly data. Once your first three months of paying $1 per month are up, you’ll get bumped up to the regular price of $20 per month.

It’s worth noting that MATE relies on the Telstra wholesale network to deliver its mobile plans. This isn’t quite as comprehensive as the full Telstra network (which is only available to customers of Australia’s biggest mobile provider or Boost Mobile). Still, it can you pretty close to that amount of coverage at a much cheaper price point.

One last thing. If paying $3 for three months of Telstra 5G doesn’t satisfy your cravings for savings, you might want to consider bundling in one of MATE’s NBN internet plans. If you do, the emerald-tinted and ever-thrifty provider will knock $10 off the cost of your monthly internet bill.

