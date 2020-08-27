The Cheapest Phone Plans You Can Get on the Telstra Network

Telstra is often referred to as Australia’s best mobile network, but that privilege typically comes at a price.

However, Big T’s rep as a premium provider doesn’t mean there aren’t more affordable ways to sidle onto an otherwise expensive network. There are several small providers powered by the Telstra network, most of who are much cheaper than Telstra.

Here’s some of our favourite Telstra-powered SIM-only plans.

Telstra network plans with 30GB of data or more

Newish provider numobile is one of your cheapest options for a plan with a reasonable data allowance on the Telstra network. $30 per month gets you 30GB on a contract-free plan. This plan also includes international talk and text to 15 countries, which is a nice perk given Telstra charges $10 extra for overseas calling on its postpaid plans.

If you’re after a little more data, Telstra’s budget brand Belong is offering 40GB for $40 per month. This plan also ups the ante when it comes to overseas calling, offering unlimited international talk and text to 30 countries.

For comparison, the telco’s cheapest postpaid plan starts at $55 per month with 40GB. It does however include “unlimited data”. If you go over your allowance, you’ll be able to continue using your service with no excess charges, albeit capped at speeds of 1.5Mbps. Telstra will also throw in three months of free access to Binge, which can be doubled to six if you also join Telstra Plus.

Telstra network plans with 10GB of data or more

While many phone plans have gotten larger lately, not all of us slurp internet to the point where that much data makes sense. Thankfully, there are plenty of well-priced plans on the Telstra network with more moderate allowances.

Your cheapest option with at least 10GB comes from Pennytel, who offers 15GB for $24.99 per month. Admittedly, that’s only one cent cheaper than MATE’s 15GB plan, but hey, a cent is a cent.

MATE also slings NBN plans however, and will knock $10 per month off your total bill if you bundle your mobile with your internet.

Telstra network prepaid plans

Some of the best Telstra deals come from prepaid providers. ALDI, for example, will do 18GB of data for $25 per month on a 30-day term. Better yet, you’ll get unlimited calls to 15 countries, and 100 minutes to another 35. You will however need to pay $5 upfront to get your SIM.

Boost has its own solid prepaid deal. $30 per month gets you a 20GB recharge, although on a 28-day term. You will however get a bonus 15GB on your first three recharges, bringing your total to 35GB. It’s worth noting that Boost is the only Telstra-powered provider with access to the entire Telstra network. All other Telstra providers use the telco’s wholesale network, which can result in a tad less coverage in some rural and regional areas.

Telstra has prepaid plans too, but they’re not great. They start at $30 for a 28-day recharge with 8GB of data. You’ll get an extra 17GB on your first three recharges, but even then, the plan pales in comparison to what’s being offered by ALDI and Boost.

Alex Choros is Managing Editor at WhistleOut, Australia’s phone and internet comparison website.

