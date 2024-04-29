What’s Included in an Adobe Creative Cloud Subscription, and How Much Does It Cost?

At Lifehacker, we independently select and write about stuff we love and think you'll like too. We have affiliate and advertising partnerships, which means we may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. BTW – prices are accurate and items in stock at the time of posting.

If you work in any creative field, or you have some form of visually creative hobby, then you’re most likely aware of Adobe’s Creative Cloud suite. The Creative Cloud covers a range of creative software, including popular programs like Photoshop, Premiere Pro and Illustrator.

Here’s what is included in the Adobe Creative Cloud suite and how much you’ll be paying.

What programs are covered by the Creative Cloud?

Here are all the programs included in the Adobe Creative Cloud suite, along with their respective costs (prices based on annual plans, paid monthly):

Acrobat Standard – $18.69 per month

– $18.69 per month Acrobat Pro – $28.99 per month

– $28.99 per month Adobe Express – $14.29 per month

– $14.29 per month Adobe Firefly – $6.99 per month

– $6.99 per month Adobe Premiere Pro – $32.99 per month

– $32.99 per month Adobe Stock – $39.59 per month

– $39.59 per month After Effects – $32.99 per month

– $32.99 per month AI Assistant for Acrobat – $6.99 per month

– $6.99 per month Animate – $32.99 per month

– $32.99 per month Audition – $32.99 per month

– $32.99 per month Dreamweaver – $32.99 per month

– $32.99 per month Illustrator – $32.99 per month

– $32.99 per month InCopy – $7.69 per month

– $7.69 per month InDesign – $32.99 per month

– $32.99 per month Lightroom (1TB cloud storage) – $14.29 per month

– $14.29 per month Photoshop – $32.99 per month

Depending on your creative interests, there are a few small bundle plans available, although these are focused on photography and 3D design work.

Photography (Lightroom, Lightroom Classic, Photoshop) – $14.29 per month

– $14.29 per month Adobe Substance 3D Collection (Modeler, Sampler, Designer, Painter, Stager, Assets) – $72.99 per month

– $72.99 per month Adobe Substance 3D Texturing (Sampler, Designer, Painter, Assets) – $28.99 per month

None of these Adobe apps include free trials, but if you cancel your subscription within 14 days your payment will be refunded.

Depending on which individual Creative Cloud subscriptions you choose, or if you go with the All Apps bundle, you can also opt-in for a 30-day trial of Adobe Stock. This will give you access to Adobe’s library of stock images, along with stock music, stock video and royalty-free templates.

You’ll be charged the standard Adobe Stock subscription rate of $39.59 per month once the 30-day trial period has ended. This trial offer isn’t available with Adobe Express, Adobe Firefly, Adobe Stock and AI Assistant for Acrobat subscriptions, or with the Substance 3D plans.

If you aren’t sure which Creative Cloud products will fit your needs, Adobe also offers a short quiz that’ll recommend relevant programs. You can check out Adobe’s recommendation quiz here.

You can explore the full range of Adobe Creative Cloud subscriptions here.

What programs are included in a Creative Cloud All Apps subscription?

Outside of these individual programs and those smaller bundle plans, Adobe also offers a subscription called the Creative Cloud All Apps. This bundle gives you access to over 20 creative programs, including Photoshop, Premiere Pro and Illustrator, which comes at a cheaper price when compared to signing up for a few of these plans individually.

Here are all of the programs included in the Adobe Creative Cloud All Apps subscription:

Acrobat Pro

Acrobat Reader

Adobe Express

Adobe Firefly

Adobe Fresco

Adobe Premiere Pro

Adobe Scan

Adobe XD

Aero

After Effects

Animate

Audition

Bridge

Capture

Character Animator

Dreamweaver

Fill & Sign

Illustrator

InCopy

InDesign

Lightroom

Lightroom Classic

Media Encoder

Photoshop

Photoshop Express

A Creative Cloud All Apps subscription also includes a few extra perks. Here’s what you’ll get:

Adobe Portfolio

Adobe Fonts

Behance

Creative Cloud Libraries

Access to the latest features

100GB of cloud storage

1,000 monthly generative credits for Adobe Firefly

You can explore an Adobe Creative Cloud All Apps subscription here.

How much does a Creative Cloud All Apps subscription cost?

If you’re not sure whether a full Creative Cloud All Apps plan is right for you, the subscription comes with a seven-day free trial. If you cancel your subscription within 14 days, your payment will be refunded.

You have a few payment options when it comes to a Creative Cloud All Apps subscription. If you prefer to pay your subscription monthly, you have two options with two different price points. The first will set you back $131.99 per month, which is the more expensive of the pair. However, this is a month-to-month plan, so once you cancel it you won’t need to pay any extra fees.

Meanwhile, if you take up an annual plan that’s paid monthly, you’ll save 33 per cent and pay $87.99 per month. However, if you cancel this annual plan, you’ll need to pay a cancellation fee of 50 per cent of the remaining balance of your contract.

There’s also a prepaid annual plan that’ll set you back $959.90 per year. However, if you cancel this plan after 14 days your payment will be non-refundable.

Here’s how much an Adobe Creative Cloud All Apps subscription costs:

Monthly : $131.99 per month

: $131.99 per month Annual, paid monthly : $87.99 per month

: $87.99 per month Annual, paid yearly: $959.90 per year

If you’re an eligible student or teacher, you can save over 70 per cent off a Creative Cloud All Apps subscription. On top of the seven-day free trial, you’ll be paying a massively discounted rate for your first year.

Here’s how much an Adobe Creative Cloud All Apps subscription costs if you’re an eligable student or teacher:

Annual, paid monthly (first year) : $21.99 per month

: $21.99 per month Annual, paid yearly (first year): $263.87 per year

The price of your plan will increase after the first year of your Adobe Creative Cloud All Apps subscription, but it’s still cheaper than the standard rate.

Annual, paid monthly : $50.99 per month

: $50.99 per month Annual, paid yearly: $611.82 per year

You can explore the Adobe Creative Cloud suite here.

Image: iStock/gorodenkoff