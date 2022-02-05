5G Explained: How Does This Latest Mobile Network Compare to 4G?

At Lifehacker, we independently select and write about stuff we love and think you'll like too. We have affiliate and advertising partnerships, which means we may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. BTW - prices are accurate and items in stock at the time of posting.

The technology behind mobile networks has come a long way. We’re now at the point where 5G is very real and more telcos are moving to offer next-generation compatible plans over 3G and 4G. So, what exactly is it?

(Spoiler alert: it’s not what goes into your arm with a vaccine).

To help us all understand a bit more about 5G, we consulted an expert. Louise Hyland is the CEO of the Australian Mobile Telecommunications Association (AMTA) and explained to us all the advantages of this upgraded mobile network.

So, what is 5G?

Kind of like a PS5 or Xbox Series X, 5G is the next generation of mobile networks. Hyland even went as far as to say it has “been hailed as the ‘fourth industrial revolution'” due to the way it will impact our lives in the future.

Just like there was a huge shift in speed and signal strength between 3G and 4G, 5G is the continued evolution of the network.

But what can it do?

Next-generation sounds great and all, but what are the actual benefits we’ll see?

Better speeds and lower lag are just some of the benefits Hyland pointed out:

The benefits of 5G, compared to 4G, include significantly faster speeds in data access, downloading and streaming content. 5G offers higher capacity, greater reliability and security, and lower latency – or lag – than 4G. That means devices will enjoy virtually instantaneous connections to the network, as well as greater connectivity when on the move.

The new mobile network has particularly made a difference for those working from home during COVID-19 as users can use a fixed wireless or mobile 5G connection to complete things like video calls and remote access to servers.

Hyland also pointed to the Internet of Things (IoT) as an area where it makes a considerable impact:

Whereas 4G could only support a limited number of devices, the equivalent point of interconnection in 5G can support thousands of devices at once, from mobile devices to smart home appliances and automated manufacturing. The low lag of 5G means cloud computing and IoT technology will also improve and speed up, allowing devices, applications, and services to connect and perform in real-time.

5G is still an emerging technology but theoretically, the network could reach speeds of up to 1-10 gigabytes per second. The reality is that we’re not even close to having the infrastructure for that yet but real-world data is showing that some networks have been able to reach average download speeds of 500 Mbps.

Given Australia’s wireless speeds have always lagged behind that of other countries in the world this looks set to redefine our experiences yet again.

How do you access 5G?

To access 5G you’re going to need a few things.

For starters, you need a mobile provider and a plan that offers 5G. At the moment in Australia, telcos like Telstra, Optus and Vodafone are all expanding their 5G coverage right now, as are some home broadband providers like SpinTel and iiNet.

Here are a few examples if you’d like to get moving in that space:

Check your provider’s coverage map to see if your area is included in their network before signing up.

Along with a 5G plan, you’re going to need a compatible device. This is as simple as choosing a mobile phone that is listed as 5G compatible, which you’ll usually find advertised in its specs list. Just about every major brand from Apple to Samsung to Google has a compatible handset in Australia now.

Likewise, if you’re looking to choose a home internet plan, you’ll need a 5G modem.

With coverage, a plan and a device in place, you’re all set to take advantage of this next-gen new mobile network in Australia. Enjoy those lightning-fast speeds!