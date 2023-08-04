Go Big With the Best Large Mobile Data Plans

At Lifehacker, we independently select and write about stuff we love and think you'll like too. We have affiliate and advertising partnerships, which means we may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. BTW – prices are accurate and items in stock at the time of posting.

Do you find yourself constantly capping your mobile plan’s monthly data allowance? Then it might be high time you upgrade to something with a lot more going on. While a mobile plan with a smaller data cap usually means a lower monthly bill, there are providers running introductory offers for large data plans with discounted prices, extra data or both for the first few months of your connection.

Of course, everyone has different needs when it comes to mobile data. With that in mind, here are the best mobile plans with large data allowances across three decent tiers.

Best mobile plans with at least 40GB of data

If you’re after a mobile plan with a data allowance of at least 40GB, then TPG is your cheapest option. The telco is currently running a 50 per cent discount across all of its mobile plans, which means you can nab a 45GB plan for $15 per month. This discounted price lasts for the first six monthly renewals, after which it will increase to $30 per month.

If you want another 15GB of data for an extra $5 per month, TPG also has a 60GB plan for $20 per month. This half-off price also only lasts for the first six months of your connection, after which it’ll become $40 per month. TPG is powered by the Vodafone 4G Mobile Network.

Kogan Mobile isn’t offering any introductory discounts, but the provider will give you a 40GB allowance for a flat rate of $25 per month. When compared to the full-price offerings of providers with similar mobile data allowances, this is pretty decent value.

If you want a bit more data, Circles.Life is offering its 50GB with a slight discount and bonus data. For the six months you’re connected with the provider, you’ll pay $32 per month, instead of $35 per month, and receive an extra 12GB of data (to a total of 62GB).

If you don’t want to mess around with mobile data caps, Felix is offering a plan with unlimited data. You can also pick it up with a half-off discount, paying only $17.50 per month for the first three months you’re connected and then $35 per month thereafter when you use the promo code FELIX50. There is a catch though: Felix caps its download speeds at 20Mbps.

Best mobile plans with at least 80GB of data

If you’re after at least 80GB worth of mobile data, then Dodo is your cheapest option currently. The provider is currently running an introductory offer where you’ll get double data for the first three months you’re with the provider, so you’ll get 90GB instead of 45GB. This Optus-powered plan is priced at $35 per month.

If you want to keep your data allowance consistent, Kogan Mobile is offering an 80GB plan for $40 per month.

If you’re after a bit more data, Woolworths Mobile also has a 90GB plan for $45 per month. Woolworths is powered by the Telstra 4G Network and, as an added bonus, will let you save 10 per cent off one grocery shop each month.

Best mobile plans with at least 100GB of data

Circles.Life is currently running an introductory offer where you can pick up a 150GB mobile plan for only $42 per month. This data allowance and pricing lasts for the first 12 months of your connection, after which the former will drop to 100GB and the latter will increase to $45 per month.

MATE has a similarly priced plan, where you’ll get a 120GB data allowance for $45 per month. However, MATE does technically have the cheapest plan across every tier covered in this article, as your first month with the provider will only cost you $1. This plan also has access to Telstra’s 5G mobile network.

If you’re after a bit more data, Belong is offering a plan with a 160GB mobile data cap for $55 per month. For those who aren’t familiar with it, Belong is Telstra’s budget brand and has access to its parent provider’s 5G network.

If you want a lot of data, Optus is currently offering a 500GB plan for $69 per month for the first 12 months of your connection. You’ll be paying $89 per month after your first year. Even at full price, that’s still an impressive dollar-to-data value, especially when you consider that Optus is offering a 360GB plan for $89 per month. This offer is only available until August 27.

If 500GB might be a bit more data than you need, Vodafone is offering a 300GB plan for $65 per month.