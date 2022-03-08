You Can Save $50 a Month on Telstra’s Largest Mobile Plan

Telstra isn’t exactly known for being affordable, but it’s currently doing a $50 per month discount deal on its largest mobile plan. This means you’ll pay $65 per month for a 180GB allowance for your first year.

After your first year is up, you’ll go back to paying $115 per month, but since the plan is contract-free, you can always drop down to a cheaper Telstra plan or swap provider entirely. Telstra’s standard $65 per month plan has an 80GB allowance:

Here’s the Telstra mobile plan deal:

In addition to a hefty discount, the plan comes with a free year of Disney+. You also get 30 minutes of unlimited international calls to any destination, and unlimited standard international SMS and MMS.

You can get Telstra’s discounted plan as a SIM-only option, but you can also pair it with a new phone. Here are a few popular options:

This Telstra mobile deal is available until March 28.

Even with the discount, Telstra is still one of the more expensive options for a supersized mobile plan. Here’s how the offer compares to the competition:

Vodafone has the cheapest option for a plan with at least 150GB from any major provider, offering 200GB for $50 per month.

SpinTel has a similar offer where you’ll pay $55 per month for 200GB for your first six months, and $65 per month thereafter. SpinTel is powered by the Optus network, and is one of the few smaller providers that has 5G connectivity.

Optus is doing a big data deal of its own, offering 500GB for $65 per month for your first year. This reverts to $115 per month thereafter, but the plan is contract-free. This means you can step down to a more affordable Optus plan once your discount is up or just leave.

Alex Choros is Managing Editor at WhistleOut, Australia’s phone and internet comparison website.