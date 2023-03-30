These Are the Best 12-Month Mobile Plans in Australia Right Now

Looking to dodge inflation by locking in the cost of your next twelve months of mobile coverage ahead of time? We’ve got you covered with a digestible round-up of the best 365-day and long-expiry plans currently available to cash-strapped Aussies.

If you’re only after the best dollars-to-data ratio, our recommendation is the Kogan Mobile Extra Large 365-Day Flex Plan. This prepaid plan is usually priced at $529.90 and comes with 486GB of data, but is currently available for $300 and with 500GB of data instead.

On top of that generous serving of gigabytes, this particular long-expiry plan also includes unlimited calls and texts within Australia and the ability to earn Qantas Frequent Flyer points with every dollar spent. International calls and roaming are also available as add-ons if you need them.

While this Kogan Mobile prepaid plan expires after 365 days, the discounted price is set to hang around until July 31, 2023. So long as you sign up before then, you’ll save a chunk of change and come away with more mobile data overall.

Feel like 500GB might be a little overkill for your needs, or you don’t fancy a prepaid plan running on the Vodafone 4G network? Your next best bet is going to be the Amaysim Unlimited 180GB Long Expiry Plan.

This prepaid plan is slightly cheaper than the Kogan Mobile one above at $200 but comes with the same 1-year expiration period. It’s powered by the Optus 4G network and includes 180GB of data, unlimited calls to 28 international destinations and data banking that doesn’t cap out. While spending that extra $100 will get you a lot more with Kogan Mobile right now, these inclusions and the cheaper plan price might make this one a better choice for some Aussies.

On the other hand, if all you really want is a good value 365-day mobile plan that runs on the Telstra network and includes a ton of data, then Boost Mobile is a sure bet.

The $200 Boost Mobile Prepaid plan comes with slightly fewer gigabytes than the aforementioned Amaysim plan, but it is more generous when it comes to coverage, speeds and overseas calls.

This Boost Mobile plan ordinarily comes with 130GB of data, but if you sign up before April 3, you’ll get an extra 10 GB. That bonus brings the total to 140GB, which works out to be roughly 11GB for each month of the year.

If you stick with this plan past that point, your allowance will shrink to 130GB on your recharge. Still, for more modest mobile users who want or need the benefits of Telstra coverage, it should be enough to get by on, and you can always top it up as you need to or shop around for a better deal after those twelve months are up.

If neither of these deals suits your situation, you might be able to find what you’re looking for in the round-up long-expiry plan deals below.

Fergus Halliday is a journalist at WhistleOut, Australia’s phone and internet comparison website.