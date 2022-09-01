The Best Plans for International Roaming, so You Can Leave the Massive Phone Bill at Home

Finally heading back overseas after years with no travel? There’s a good chance you’ll want a plan with international inclusions. While many providers offer roaming at pay-as-you-go rates, these tend to be exorbitant. You can pay over $1,000 for a single gig depending on your provider.

If you’re set on avoiding a travel SIM and want to keep your local number while heading overseas, plans from these four providers are your best bet.

Vodafone international roaming

It should be no surprise that Vodafone is our top pick for roaming. For just $5 per day, you can use your local inclusions while travelling. Instead of relying on separate travel data, you can use your plan’s regular allowance. If you go over your allowance, you’ll be charged $5 per 1GB.

You’ll only be charged $5 on days where you make a call, send a text, or use data. $5 per day roaming currently works in over 100 destinations, and can be used for up to 90 days in a given calendar year.

Here are Vodafone’s postpaid SIM-only plans with $5 roaming:

Optus international roaming

Customers on Optus Choice Plus, Optus Plus Family, and Optus Plus Kids postpaid mobile plans can buy roaming add-ons through the Optus app. You can pick between $5 for 5GB with a 24-hour expiry, or $35 for 35GB with a seven-day expiry. Either way, you’ll get unlimited talk and text too.

Optus’s roaming add-ons work in what it calls “Zone 1” countries. These include large parts of North America, Europe, and Asia Pacific. If you’re in a Zone 2 country – destinations predominantly in the Middle East, Africa, Central and South America – you’ll pay as you go.

These Optus postpaid SIM-only plans are all compatible with roaming add-ons:

felix mobile

Vodafone MVNO felix mobile has a surprisingly good roaming offer. While most smaller providers don’t do roaming or charge pay-as-you-go rates, felix has a $20 travel pack. This gets you 4GB of international data, 100 minutes of talk, and 100 texts. It has a one-year expiry. This only works in 40 or so countries, however.

felix mobile has just one plan: you’ll pay $35 per month for unlimited data, with speeds capped to 20Mbps. That’s still fast enough for most online activity. New customers can get their first month free with the promo code FELIX.

Telstra international roaming

Telstra isn’t your best option for roaming, but still a big improvement over pay-as-you-go rates. On Telstra Upfront plans, you’ll roam using the International Day Pass system.

$10 per day will get you 500MB, as well as unlimited talk and SMS. MMS is billed at $0.75 per message. If you’re in New Zealand, you’ll pay $5 per day instead. If you go over your 500MB, you’ll be billed an extra $10 for 1GB. This gig can then be used over the following 30 days when you go over your daily allowance.

Telstra’s roaming works in over 80 destinations.

Here are Telstra’s Upfront plans:

