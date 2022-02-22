Kogan Mobile Is Offering 40% Off Your Mobile Bill for a Year

Kogan Mobile has slashed 40% off its two largest 365-day prepaid recharges, rewarding customers who commit to an entire year upfront.

Instead of paying $270 for its 300GB plan, you’ll pay $160. That roughly works out to be the equivalent of paying $13.30 per month for 25GB. That kind of money would typically only get you a few gigabytes per month.

If you’re after more data, you can get Kogan Mobile’s $300 recharge for $180. This includes 500GB of data across the year-long period. It’s roughly the equivalent of paying $15 per month for 41.6GB. Again, you wouldn’t find that kind of value on month-to-month plans.

Here are Kogan mobile network’s two discounted 365-day prepaid plans:

365-day prepaid plans are paid entirely upfront for the year, so you’ll pay one lump sum rather than worrying about monthly repayments. You’ll also get your data in one hit, rather than it being rationed out over the course of the year.

Kogan Mobile is powered by the Vodafone 3G and 4G network. You’ll also earn Qantas Frequent Flyer points for every dollar spent, and if you haven’t tried Kogan First before, you’ll get a free 12-month membership. This deal only runs until February 23, however.

Of course, Kogan isn’t the only provider offering plans on a 365-day expiry. Here are a few providers offering at least 100GB across the year:

Coles is one of the cheapest options, where you’ll pay $119 for 120GB. That roughly works out to be $10 for 10GB per month, which could suit less demanding users. Coles is powered by the Optus 3G and 4G network.

Or if you’re looking for Telstra coverage, Boost Mobile is offering 140GB for $200. That works out to be the equivalent of a little over 11GB for a little over $16 per month. Boost Mobile is powered by the full Telstra 3G and 4G network.

Alex Choros is Managing Editor at WhistleOut, Australia’s phone and internet comparison website.