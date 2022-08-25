The Cheapest SIM-Only Plans Powered by the Telstra Network

While Telstra is often regarded as Australia’s best mobile network provider, that privilege typically means it’s not the cheapest option available.

While Telstra may have a reputation as a premium provider, that doesn’t mean there aren’t a few more affordable ways to sidle onto an otherwise expensive network. Telstra currently powers a few mobile virtual network operators (MVNOs), which means you can tap into the network’s coverage without breaking the bank.

Here are some of the best (and cheapest) SIM-only plans that are powered by the Telstra network.

Telstra network plans with 5GB of data or more

If you’re looking for a provider that’s powered by the Telstra network with a low data allowance, you should consider this SIM-only plan from Boost Mobile, which is currently offering a 5GB plan for $20 per month

However, if you head on over to Exetel then you can triple that data to 15GB for $22 per month or quadruple it if you grab a SIM-only plan from Numobile (22GB for $25 per month) or Belong (20GB for $25 per month).

Telstra network plans with 30GB of data or more

Boost Mobile isn’t a bad option. It’s currently offering 40GB on a $30 recharge for the first three months of an initial SIM plan (available until 26 September and 20GB thereafter). Since Boost plans are all prepaid, you’re always able to leave when your bonus data runs out. Boost recharges are sold on a 28-day basis, which means you’ll need to top up 13 times per year.

Alternatively, you could grab a Numobile SIM where 32GB will set you back $30 on a contract-free basis. Until 29 August, you can also snag a bonus of 20GB of data that can be stored in your rollover data bank.

MATE also has a similar 32GB plan at $30 per month, but instead of bonus data, you’ll get a Tidal subscription.

If you need a little more data, you could go for Belong’s $35 plan that will currently give you 80GB for the first 12 months you’re with the provider. This offer is available until 31 August and will drop down to 40GB a month if you stick with Belong past those initial 12 months, which is still some pretty solid value.

Belong is Telstra’s budget brand – a diet Telstra, if you will – and offers no-frills plans with better bang-for-buck. You won’t get the same kind of extras as you do on Telstra itself, but for comparison, Telstra is charging $58 per month for 40GB of data.

Telstra network plans with 50GB of data or more

As mentioned in the previous section, Belong’s $35 plan is some pretty great value. You’ll get a monthly data allowance of 80GB for the first month you’re on its plan, and then 40GB per month thereafter.

Another solid offer comes from MATE, which is offering 60GB for $40 per month on a contract-free plan. After that, Woolworths Mobile has a pre-paid $40 plan with 52GB of data and will also throw in 10% off your grocery shop when you sign up. Numobile is also slinging 65GB of data for $45 per month, with a bonus of 20GB for your data bank.

If you want a lot of data without cracking $50 per month, Aldi Mobile has a plan that’ll set you back $45 per month and score you a chunky 90GB of data (you’ll also have to pay a $5 upfront fee).

