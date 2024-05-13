The Internet is filled with an overwhelming amount of stuff, especially when you’re shopping for something specific. That’s where we come in. We spend hours every day scouring the Internet for the best sales and deals across tech, fashion, homewares, beauty and more to bring you deals worth spending your hard-earned money on.
Here are the best sales in Australia this week.
The best sales we’ve spotted this week on the Internet:
$90.96 (usually $129.95)
THE ICONIC has started its Click Frenzy sale early, where you can score up to 30 per cent off a range of items.
$195.30 (usually $279)
Lelo is currently running a sale where you can get up to 50 per cent of a range of sex toys, and all purchases above $199 come with a free Lelo Dot.
from $695.40 (usually $1,159)
Emma Sleep has 40 per cent off the Diamond Hybrid Mattress right now. Plus, when you purchase any Emma mattress, you’ll score a free gift.
$499 (usually $799)
You can currently save up to 45 per cent off select fans, air purifiers, vacuums and hair styling tools during the Dyson Home Event sale.
$299 (usually $719)
Temple & Webster is running a warehouse sale where you can get up to 40 per cent off a range of items, including this Chasseur french oven.
A Court of Thorns and Roses (Sarah J. Maas)
$12 (usually $22.99)
Booktopia is running a sale called ‘The Great Book Binge’ where you can get 15 per cent off your total order with the code BINGE15 when you buy three or more books.
$77.99 (usually $139)
These Jabra earbuds are a great alternative to some of the more expensive brands, and they’re also on sale with 44 per cent off.
Slip Pure Silk King Pillowcase
$92 (usually $115)
Any beauty lover will tell you that a silk pillowcase is a must. They help prevent hair breakage, as well as keep skin moisturised as silk isn’t as absorbent as cotton.
Backbone One Mobile Gaming Controller
$119 (usually $179)
If you enjoy playing games on your mobile (or know someone who does), the Backbone One is a great way to make your gaming experience better.
