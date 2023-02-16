This Deal Can Save You Over $200 on Your 2023 Mobile Bill

Kogan Mobile has cut as much as $229.90 off its two largest 365-day prepaid recharges, rewarding customers who commit to an entire year upfront.

Instead of paying $399.90 for its 300GB plan, you’ll pay $270. That roughly works out to be the equivalent of paying $22.50 per month for 25GB.

If you’re after more data, you can get Kogan Mobile’s $529.90 recharge for $300. This includes 500GB of data across the year-long period. It’s roughly the equivalent of paying $$25 per month for 41.6GB.

Here are Kogan’s two discounted 365-day prepaid plans:

365-day prepaid plans are paid entirely upfront for the year, so you’ll pay one lump sum rather than worrying about monthly repayments. You’ll also get your data in one hit, rather than it being rationed out over the course of the year.

You’ll pay full price if you want to stay with Kogan after your first year, but the plans are contract-free so you can always find a different provider after your 365-day recharge is up.

Kogan Mobile is powered by the Vodafone 3G and 4G network. You’ll also earn Qantas Frequent Flyer points for every dollar spent.

Of course, Kogan isn’t the only provider offering plans with a 365-day expiry. Here are a few providers offering at least 100GB across the year:

Coles is one of the cheapest options, where you’ll pay $119 for 120GB. That roughly works out to be $10 for 10GB per month, which could suit less demanding users. Coles is powered by the Optus 3G and 4G network.

Catch Connect and amaysim are other Optus network providers currently running deals on 365-day plans.

Catch will do 200GB for $150. That works out to be the equivalent of 16.6GB for $12.50 per month. Meanwhile, amaysim is offering 180GB for $180. That’s the equivalent of 15GB for $15 per month. While amaysim is the more expensive option, it also includes unlimited standard international calls to 32 countries. If you want this on Catch, it’s an extra $5 per month.

If you’re looking for Telstra coverage, Boost Mobile is offering 140GB for $200. That works out to be the equivalent of a little over 11GB for a little over $16 per month. Boost Mobile is powered by the full Telstra 3G and 4G network. Other Telstra network providers have access to a slightly smaller network footprint.