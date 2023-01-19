‍‍‍‍‍‍‍‍‍
From India to Mexico, These Are the Top Travel Destinations for 2023

Published 1 hour ago: January 19, 2023 at 4:16 pm
If a holiday is on your 2023 bingo card, you may be wondering where the hottest places to travel are (so you can avoid them). We’ve received a bit of insider info in this department thanks to Tripadvisor and Skyscanner’s top travel destinations of 2023.

2023 top travel destinations

According to Tripadvisor, the world’s largest travel guidance platform, which curated its results based on authentic reviews from the global travel community, these are the most popular tourist destinations of 2023:

  1. Dubai, United Arab Emirates
  2. Bali, Indonesia
  3. London, United Kingdom
  4. Rome, Italy
  5. Paris, France
  6. Cancun, Mexico
  7. Crete, Greece
  8. Marrakech, Morocco
  9. Dominican Republic
  10. Istanbul, Turkiye
  11. Playa del Carmen, Mexico
  12. Barcelona, Spain
  13. New Delhi, India
  14. Hurghada, Egypt
  15. Madrid, Spain
  16. Phuket, Thailand
  17. Hanoi, Vietnam
  18. Cairo, Egypt
  19. Florence, Italy
  20. Lisbon, Portugal
  21. Edinburgh, United Kingdom
  22. Bangkok, Thailand
  23. New York City, USA
  24. Doha, Qatar
  25. Rio de Janeiro, Brazil

Tripadvisor also revealed its top trending destinations for the year ahead which include Cuba, Ho An, Vietnam, and Mauritius.

Australia didn’t make it onto the global list, but Sydney, Hobart, Melbourne, and the Margaret River made it onto Tripadvisor’s list of the most popular destinations in the South Pacific.

Let’s compare this with Skyscanner’s research, which conducted its research using OnePoll with 1000 Australian respondents, to prepare its Travel Trends report.

Based on search interest, here are the destinations on Skyscanner’s 2023 hot list:

  1. Mumbai, India
  2. Kathmandu, Nepal
  3. Los Angeles, USA
  4. Istanbul, Turkey
  5. Manila, Philippines
  6. New Delhi, India
  7. Manchester, UK
  8. Hamburg, Germany
  9. Cairo, Egypt
  10. Dublin, Ireland

There’s not too much crossover between the two lists. The only destinations included on both are New Delhi, Cairo, and Istanbul, so do with that information what you will.

2023 will no doubt be the biggest year of travel since the pandemic shut the world down, so if you’re planning a trip it’s best to get on it seeing as flight prices have been quick to skyrocket.

Before you get too far though, you may want to check which countries allow Australian passport holders to enter without a visa.

