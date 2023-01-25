5 Lesser-Known Japanese Destinations You Should Visit Before They Become Popular

ICYMI, travel to Japan is back on the cards, folks. (Well, if you can afford the airfares right now). Judging from the interest you’ve all shown in the destination of late, we thought we’d share a little more insight into what you can do during a visit to Japan.

Moving away from the classic tourist hot spots this time, Japan National Tourism Organisation (JNTO) has shared a list of ‘hidden gems’ you might want to consider when visiting next.

From secluded beach destinations to ancient samurai villages (and beyond), you might find some of these lesser-known locations give the more popular regions a run for their money. So, let’s take a peek, shall we?

Hidden gem travel destinations in Japan

The below descriptions are attributed to JNTO.

Akan-Mashu National Park, Hokkaido

For most Australian travellers, Hokkaido is known as a winter playground, but locals and regular visitors to Japan in the know have come to discover it’s also a spectacular place to visit throughout the year. Home to cooler, mild summers, and untouched national parks, it’s an outdoor adventure playground just waiting to be explored. Akan-Mashu National Park is a perfect destination to dive deeper into Hokkaido’s endless nature. With the national park known for fishing, snowshoeing, canoeing, and soaking in hot springs, Akan-Mashu offers a full spectrum of fun activities without the crowds of nearby destinations. Don’t miss Lake Kussharo’s Wakoto Peninsula walk and its trail of open-air hot springs, some of which are so secluded that the only facility is a simple changing room.

Kakunodate, Akita Prefecture

Developed in the early 17th century as a city of samurai, Kakunodate is often referred to as ‘Little Kyoto’ and is one of Japan’s most well-preserved historical pockets, located in Akita Prefecture in the northern region of Tohoku. Kakunodate boasts authentic Edo-period architecture in two distinct areas: the samurai district and the merchant district. Around 80 samurai families once lived in the area, and you can get a glimpse of their lives through the architecture of the buildings. For sakura seekers, a 2km stretch of over 400 cherry blossom trees line the riverbank, and just a few minutes’ walk from the samurai district, you’ll find what is said to be one of the most stunning cherry blossom viewing locations in all of Japan.

Mt Daisen, Tottori Prefecture

Evoking comparisons with Mt Fuji, but with far fewer visitors, Mt Daisen is one of Japan’s best-kept secrets. Located in the sparsely populated Tottori Prefecture, the mountain provides fantastic hiking throughout the year and some of the best skiing on the west coast in the winter. The mountain has many spiritual and religious connections,the area’s Daisenji Temple was once a busy training site for mountain-worshipping practitioners of Shugendo and has been revered by followers of the religion for centuries.

Shimane Prefecture

As the second-least populous prefecture of Japan, Shimane Prefecture isn’t as well-known as other prefectures, but it’s still packed full of culture and history, pristine island beaches, and one of Japan’s holiest shrines. Shimane Prefecture is part of a region known as San’in, made up of the two prefectures of Shimane and neighbouring Tottori. The region is known as being in the “shadow of the mountains,” due to its literal topography, but also for its reputation for finding itself in the shadow of other regions in Japan. With no bullet train access or major commercial centres, the Shimane Prefecture has preserved much of what gives Japan its appeal. Locals pride themselves on preserving the old way of life and it’s therefore a place to discover authentic Japanese culture and discover some of the most unspoiled countryside in Japan. The Izumo Taisha, a Shinto shrine in Izumo City, attracts pilgrims from around the country once a year during the tenth month of the old Japanese calendar.

Nagasaki Islands