Optus’ Huge 500GB Mobile Plan Is on Sale Again for Just $69 per Month

At Lifehacker, we independently select and write about stuff we love and think you'll like too. We have affiliate and advertising partnerships, which means we may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. BTW - prices are accurate and items in stock at the time of posting.

Does it seem like you never have enough data? Whether you love to watch sitcoms on your commute, or scroll on social media until your thumbs ache, it can be distressing to discover you’ve exhausted all of your mobile data a mere week after you’ve recharged. But thankfully, Optus has a deal going right now that will give you 500GB of data for $69 a month, instead of the usual $89 for the first 12 months of your plan.

Optus’ Plus Promo plan is a limited-edition one that Optus trots out occasionally, and is one of the best value mobile plans that you’re going to find. But keep in mind that this offer only applies to its SIM plans and is available for a limited time between now and June 30.

So if you’re looking to upgrade your current mobile plan to upsize your data limit, you’d be a fool to overlook this Optus offer. You can check out the full details for Optus’ 500GB plan below, along with how it compares to the telco’s other SIM-only plans as well as some plans on offer from other mobile providers.

How does this offer compare to Optus’ other mobile plans?

If you’re after a lot of data, there’s no reason why you should opt for any of Optus’ other mobile plans when the 500GB plan is right there.

Since Optus’ 500GB plan is currently $20 off per month, it sure does make its 220GB plan for $69 per month look pretty lacklustre in comparison. Even its $89 plan with 360GB of data per month can’t match the value from the 500GB plan.

How does this plan compare to other mobile providers?

Out of the above plans, you can immediately see that Optus has the largest data offering with 500GB per month. This is followed by Vodafone and Telstra, both offering 300GB per month, but for $65 and $89 per month respectively.

For a mere $4 more, you can immediately upscale your mobile plan from Vodafone’s and enjoy an extra 200GB of data by tying yourself to Optus.

While you can spring for a cheaper plan, such as Tangerine‘s 240GB SIM plan deal for $54.90 per month, keep in mind that this deal is limited to the first six months from the moment you sign up. Once this introductory period is over, your data allowance will drop back to its usual 120GB, which is nowhere near as generous.

In terms of dollar to data value, you’re better off sticking to Optus’ plan. But the best part is that there’s no lock-in contract, so if you see a better deal later on and want to telco hop, you’re more than welcome to do so.