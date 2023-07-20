We Compared Optus’ Student Discount to Other Cheap Mobile Deals

At Lifehacker, we independently select and write about stuff we love and think you'll like too. We have affiliate and advertising partnerships, which means we may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. BTW – prices are accurate and items in stock at the time of posting.

As inflation makes life harder for students across Australia, Optus is giving its standing offer for those studying at university or TAFE a timely update.

From this month onwards, Optus will let students enjoy all that its Medium Optus Choice Plus Plan has to offer at a discounted rate of $39 per month for the first twelve months.

To get in on the action, students will need to enter their student email address here and then make sure to apply the voucher code provided by Optus at checkout.

When it comes to basics, this plan includes 100GB of monthly data, unlimited standard calls and texts and unlimited standard international calls & texts to 35 selected destinations. Beyond that, it offers $5 per day roaming, 5G coverage where you can get it and access to a discounted rate on Optus Sport. After the honeymoon period, students who sign up for this plan will go up to the usual price of $59 per month.

Whether you’re a student looking to save some cash or not, changing providers is the easiest way to save money on your mobile bill. If you’re looking to save money or stretch your budget a little further you probably want to size up a new mobile provider every twelve months, if not more frequently.

Still, as far as student discounts go, Optus’ offering is a decent one. The value is easy to see, and there aren’t too many terms and conditions. On the other hand, it’s a shame that you can’t get the same discount on a cheaper Optus plan with less data.

For a taste of what you’re missing out on, check out the widget below for a round-up of alternative cheap mobile plans with at least 100 GB of monthly data.

Our pick of the lot here is the $45 Numobile plan. This provider is powered by the Telstra network, and the plan comes with 90GB of monthly data as standard, plus the usual talk & text, unlimited international talk & text to 15 countries and data banking of up to 500GB.

Your speeds are capped at 100Mbps, but if you sign up before the end of July, you’ll get an extra 90GB of data per month (bringing the total to 180GB) and temporary access to the Telstra 5G network.

Of course, if you’d prefer to save a bit of money and settle for a more modest data allowance then the iiNet Mobile 55GB plan is another way to go.

This plan doesn’t come with as many perks, but it does include 55GB of monthly data as standard, local calls and text, plus 100 minutes of international calls each month.

Like all of iiNet’s mobile plans, this one is powered by the Vodafone TPG network. It’s usually priced at $39.99 per month, but new customers pay just $20 per month for the first six months.

Fergus Halliday is a journalist at WhistleOut, Australia’s phone and internet comparison website.