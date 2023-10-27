We Broke Down Optus’ $5 Roaming Deal to See if It’s Worthwhile

At Lifehacker, we independently select and write about stuff we love and think you'll like too. We have affiliate and advertising partnerships, which means we may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. BTW – prices are accurate and items in stock at the time of posting.

Optus recently overhauled its approach to roaming, but if you’re wondering how its fresh angle on “$5 per day roaming” – popularised by Vodafone – fares in reality (or against the competition), you’re probably not the only one. First, here’s a quick rundown of the Optus plans with access to the provider’s $5 Daily [International] Roaming Pass.

Unlike Vodafone’s add-on, Optus’s take on $5 per day roaming gets you 5GB of data that you can use overseas. That data expires after 24 hours and is available to customers with a postpaid Optus Choice Plus, Optus Plus Family, or Optus Plus Kids plan. When it comes to Optus’ new add-on, you can also pay $35 upfront and get 35GB to use over the course of a week.

Customers on an older Optus plan will have to use the previous Roaming Pass instead, which costs twice as much and only includes 1GB of data plus overseas calls and texts in select destinations. All told, Optus’ updated arrangement isn’t quite as generous as Vodafone’s is. However, you could end up with many more inclusions in the plan itself, and that alone might make up for it.

For example, Optus’ $89 Promo Plus is currently discounted to $69 per month. This plan includes 500GB of excess charge-free data, standard calls and text, 5G coverage where you can get it, unlimited international calls to 35 destinations, a discounted rate on Optus Sport and the ability to save on other subscriptions via the provider’s SubHub platform.

Our pick of the lot here is Felix Mobile. While most MVNO providers offer poor value packs, expensive pay-as-you-go rates or nothing at all, Felix’s roaming add-on costs just $20. That sum scores you 4GB of international data, 100 texts, and 100 minutes of talk. Best of all, it comes with a 365-day expiry.

Felix Mobile’s roaming offer doesn’t cover as many countries as what you get on Telstra, Optus, and Vodafone: it only works in 40 destinations. You should be fine for most popular destinations, though, and if you’re the kind of traveller that can sniff out public WiFi wherever you are, 4GB could be enough for your entire international getaway.

You can find a widget with the complete breakdown of Felix plans, which are eligible for international roaming below:

Fergus Halliday is a journalist at WhistleOut, Australia’s phone and internet comparison website

Lead Image Credit: iStock