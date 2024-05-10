Save on Big Brands Like THE ICONIC, Samsung and Aje During Vogue’s Online Shopping Night

If you’ve been waiting for an excuse to purchase a few things off your ever-growing wish list, you’re in luck. The Vogue Online Shopping Night 2024 (also known as VOSN) sales have started, and it’s the perfect opportunity to nab yourself a bargain while refreshing your wardrobe just in time for winter.
VOSN started at midday on Friday, May 10, and runs until midnight on Saturday, May 11. The 36-hour event will offer generous savings across big-name brands from beauty and fashion to accessories and homewares.
The event is one of the most hyped sales of the year, with fashion-forward shoppers eagerly awaiting a sale on their favourite brands like THE ICONIC, Cosette, Samsung, Armani Beauty, Alessi and more.
What is Vogue Online Shopping Night?
Vogue’s Online Shopping Night is a bi-annual online sale event that gives shoppers a chance to score a range of fashion, beauty, lifestyle and homewares goodies at discounted prices for a full 36 hours.
When is Vogue Online Shopping Night?
VOSN 2024 is set to take place from midday today (Friday, May 10) and runs until midnight on Saturday, May 11.
Which brands will you be able to shop?
Typically, brands like Aje, St. Agni, Bassike, Viktoria & Woods, The Iconic, The Outnet, Giorgio Armani Beauty, Life Interiors, Dinosaur Designs and more participate in Vogue’s Online Shopping Night.
What discounts are on offer during VOSN?
The discounts have varied anywhere from 20 to 70 per cent off a range of items, and this year it looks like it’s no different.
The Best Vogue Online Shopping Night Sales
Best Vogue Online Shopping Night Fashion Sales
- Scanlan Theodore — Enjoy 25 per cent off the sale edit including already reduced styles
- Ena Pelly — 25 per cent off sitewide plus an extra 25 per cent off sale, exclusions apply
- Tuchuzy — 20 per cent off storewide
- Morrison — 30 per cent off selected styles
- David Jones — 20-30 per cent on selected full-priced women’s, men’s and kids’ fashion, shoes and accessories from Aje, Camilla and Marc, Bec+Bridge, Alias Mae, Tommy Hilfiger and more
- Dolcetto Designs — 20 per cent off all earring styles
- Cosette — extra 10 per cent off site-wide
- Lioness — 40 per cent off storewide
- Pared Eyewear — 25-30 per cent off site-wide
- Aje — 25 per cent off + take an extra 25 per cent off sale
- Aje Athletica — 30 per cent off + take an extra 30 per cent off sale
- Levi’s — Get 25 per cent off sitewide and in-store
- THE ICONIC — 20-30 per cent Off Vogue Online Shopping Night at THE ICONIC
- Triumph — Get 20 per cent off full-priced products
- Wander Lust Co — 25 per cent off almost everything
- Viktoria & Woods — 20 per cent off selected styles
- St. Agni — Enjoy 30 per cent off selected items
- Bardot — 20 per cent off all full-price styles
- Zoe Kratzmann — 30 per cent off selected styles and best sellers
- bassike — Take a further 25per cent off sale online and in-store
- THE OUTNET — Get 20 per cent off your first order over $450
- M.J. BALE — 25 per cent off full-priced styles
- Yu Mei — Shop Yu Mei’s range of leather goods
- Friends with Frank — Enjoy 20 per cent off storewide, valid online and in-store
- KOWTOW — Take an extra 25 per cent off sale
- Hugo Boss — 20 per cent off sitewide
- Shona Joy — Up to 70 per cent off new to sale and further markdowns
- Champion — 30 per cent off full-priced hoodies
Best Vogue Online Shopping Night Beauty Sales
- Armani Beauty — 20 per cent off sitewide
- KEVIN.MURPHY — Spend $99 on anything in the KEVIN.MURPHY range and receive a complimentary full-size YOUNG.AGAIN treatment oil
- Grace Cosmetics — 20 per cent on our entire range of all-natural, organic aloe vera-based
- Taraf — 20 per cent off storewide
Best Vogue Online Shopping Night Homewares Sales
- Life Interiors — Shop up to 40 per cent off sale + an extra 10 per cent off using the code VOSN10
- Alessi — 25 per cent off on all Alessi
- Dinosaur Designs — Spend and save, receive a $50 voucher when you spend $200 or more or Receive a $100 voucher when you spend $400 or more
- Bugaboo — 25 per cent off sitewide
- Nuage Interiors — 20 per cent off the Nuage Interiors Range
- Samsung — 20 per cent off a select range of products, including the latest Galaxy AI-enabled Galaxy S24 Series, music frame and frame TV
- B2C Furniture —15 per cent off the entire range
- Georg Jensen — Save 20 per cent on Home collections
- L3 Home — Enjoy 25 per cent off storewide
- SodaStream — 20 per cent off sitewide (excludes gas)
- Forty Winks — Receive 50 per cent off mattresses and 30 per cent off furniture
Image Credit: Aje / @chanellemademoiselle Instagram
