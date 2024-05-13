All The Stunning Pieces to Obsess Over In Kmart’s Latest Homewares Collection

We’re big fans of Kmart’s homewares here at Lifehacker AU. We’ve tested the viral hits, investigated the popular dupes and rounded up the best products for every room in the house. Now we’re here to draw your attention to a new homeware collection from Kmart, which has a whole bunch of new products and nothing costing over $30.

Check out Kmart’s new Mudyin Ngurrawa homewares collection

Kmart’s Mudyin Ngurrawa Collection is created in collaboration with proud Dharug and Darkinjung artist Kyralee Shields and brings us a selection of colourful homewares all matching Shields’ Indigenous and contemporary painting style.

The Mudyin Ngurrawa (which means ‘Family on Country’) collection is described on Kmart’s page as:

“Inspired by her mother’s painful history as part of the Stolen Generations and her own vibrant heritage, Kyralee channels her creativity into paintings that honour and recognise her ancestors whilst expressing her cultural identity. Her work aims to capture the beauty, strength and resilience of her heritage, but also reflects the trauma experienced by her family. Through her art, she aims to instill cultural pride in her children and future generations, celebrating the freedom to embrace and express their cultural legacy.”

The Mudyin Ngurrawa collection encompasses dining, bedding, home decor and wall art ranges and, as mentioned, it’s all incredibly affordable with nothing costing over $30.

Image: Kmart Australia

Here is what’s included in the new Kmart homewares range:

2 Mudyin Ngurrawa Mugs – $10

Mudyin Ngurrawa Pot – $12

Mudyin Ngurrawa Reversible quilt cover set – $20 (queen), $24 (king)

Mudyin Ngurrawa Tablecloth – $14

Wildflowers or Mountains Soy Blend Fragrant Candle – $14 each

Mudyin Ngurrawa Tea Towels (3 pack) – $9

Mudyin Ngurrawa Wood Serve Board – $12

Mudyin Ngurrawa Enamel Tray – $25

Mudyin Ngurrawa Enamel Bowl – $18

Mudyin Ngurrawa Canvas – $29

Mudyin Ngurrawa Napkins (4 pack) – $5



Some of our personal favourites include the Mudyin Ngurrawa mugs which are moulded from stoneware and are both microwave and dishwasher safe, as well as the wood serving board which is crafted from acacia wood and is ideal for serving snacks.

If you’re keen on this new Kmart collection be sure to get in quick as some items, like the tablecloth, quilt covers and enamel trays and bowls, are already sold out online!

Lead Image Credit: Kmart Australia