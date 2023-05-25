Data Banking Phone Plans: Which Aussie Options Offer the Best Value?

Beyond the basics of unlimited calls and texts and decent coverage, data banking is easily one of the better perks that you can find in a modern mobile plan. Even more so now that the cost of living is on the rise.

Before we get into a digestible explanation of how it works, what’s good about it and what the best data banking phone plans are, here’s a quick round-up of some of the most popular data banking phone plans available in Australia this month.

If you haven’t heard of it before, data banking is exactly what it sounds like. Different providers come with different terms and conditions around the ways in which that banked data can be used, but the gist is the same regardless of whether it is called data banking or data rollover.

With a regular mobile plan, the data you don’t use doesn’t add up to anything. With a data banking one, every gigabyte counts. Or at least it does up to a certain point. Rather than your extra data going to waste each month, it’ll be stored up until you need it.

From the perspective of a mobile provider, data banking gives you one less reason to change providers. However, if you’re looking to get the most out of your monthly mobile bill, then it’s a must-have. Not every provider offers data banking nowadays, but there are plenty of options going around.

If you want to stick with mainstays like Telstra, Optus and Vodafone then it’s worth noting that all three offer some form of data banking on prepaid plans. However, If you’re happy to shop around in pursuit of a cheap mobile plan with data banking then providers like Numobile and Kogan are the way to go.

Case in point, one of this month’s standout data banking options is the Numobile $30 SIM plan. This plan is primed to help you kickstart your data banking allowance with 64GB rather than the usual 32GB of monthly data for the first six months.

This plan also comes with unlimited local standard calls and texts, a 500GB databank, unlimited calls to 15 selected international destinations and speed-limited access to Telstra’s 5G network until the end of July.

That said, if you can afford to spend a little bit more, then Tangerine’s 42GB Mobile Plan is a solid step up. This plan comes with many of the same bells and whistles, plus an extra 20GB each month for the first six months (and 10GB per month after that point) if you sign up before the end of July.

The Tangine 42GB Mobile Plan also includes unlimited local standard calls and texts, a 500GB databank and unlimited calls to 15 selected international destinations and access to a 5G network trial. That last one has a speed limit of 100Mbps and is currently set to expire on August 1.

If you’re the kind of person who wants a plan with a databank but doesn’t like the idea of putting a number on it, the good news is that several Australian mobile providers currently offer unlimited data banking. Check out the widget below for the short and sweet version.

Looking for our pick of the lot? This month, we’d recommend the Belong $20 Mobile Plan. This month-to-month no-contract plan comes with 20GB of data, unlimited standard calls and texts, plus unlimited calls and texts to 15 countries. As mentioned, there’s also an unlimited data bank and access to the Telstra 5G network.

Fergus Halliday is a journalist at WhistleOut, Australia’s phone and internet comparison website.