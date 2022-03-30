The Cheapest Phone Plans on Telstra’s Network Right Now

Telstra is often referred to as Australia’s best mobile network, but that privilege typically comes at a price.

However, Big T’s reputation as a premium provider doesn’t mean there aren’t more affordable ways to sidle onto an otherwise expensive network. If you’re willing to shop around, you’ll find plenty of MVNOs powered by the Telstra network, all who offer the coverage you crave at a lower cost.

Here are some of our favourite Telstra-powered SIM-only plans.

Telstra network plans with 30GB of data or more

Let’s start with Boost Mobile. If you sign up before April 4, you’ll get your first $30 recharge for $9 if you use the promo code BOOST30. This plan normally includes 20GB, but you’ll get a bonus 20GB on your first three recharges, giving you a total of 40GB. You’ll also get unlimited international calls and texts to 20 countries, and a further 300 minutes for another 30 destinations.

Boost Mobile is worth considering because it’s the only smaller provider with access to the entire Telstra 3G and 4G network. Every other Telstra MVNO only has access to the Telstra wholesale network. While Telstra’s full network reaches 99.5% of the population, the wholesale version covers 98.8%. On paper, this might not seem like a big deal, but there are some regional and rural areas where you might not get coverage with another Telstra MVNO.

Telstra itself has a similar offer where you’ll get your first $30 recharge for $15. You’ll get 30GB of data on your first three recharges, but this will then drop down to 10GB thereafter. This plan includes 300 minutes to Zone 1 destinations, 60 minutes to Zone 2, and 5 minutes to Zone 3. You’ll need to sign-up before April 13 to get this deal.

Numobile is up next with a 32GB plan for $30 per month.

Alternatively, you could go for, Belong where you’ll get a 40GB plan for $35. Belong is Telstra’s budget brand – a diet Telstra, if you will – and offers no-frills plans with better bang-for-buck.

Telstra network plans with 60GB of data or more

If you need even more data, Belong is once again a good choice. $45 per month will get you an 80GB plan.

Woolworths Mobile is also worth considering: you’ll get 65GB for $45 per month AND 10% off a Woolies grocery shop once per month. This plan includes unlimited standard international talk and text to 22 countries.

ALDI has a similar plan, but Woolies has stronger international inclusions, and the grocery discount puts it over the edge.

JB Hi-Fi is offering a $49 per month plan with 60GB of data, but you’ll need to sign a 12-month

Telstra network plans with 5GB of data or more

If you’re after a Telstra powered plan with smaller inclusions, you don’t have quite as many choices.

Boost has a 5GB plan for $20 per recharge, but most other plans come with a larger data allowance. Exetel charges $22 per month for a 14GB plan, while Belong will set you back $25 per month for 20GB.

