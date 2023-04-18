These Are the Cheapest Mobile Plans on the Telstra Network

Telstra is often referred to as Australia’s best mobile network, but that privilege typically comes at a price. Despite Telstra‘s reputation as a premium provider, that doesn’t mean there aren’t more affordable ways to sidle onto an otherwise expensive network. If you’re willing to shop around, you’ll find plenty of MVNOs powered by the Telstra network, all of which offer the coverage you crave for cheap.

Here are some of the cheapest Telstra-powered SIM-only plans, some of which are currently offering data deals.

The cheapest mobile plans on Telstra’s network right now

Telstra network plans with 5GB of data or more

If you’re after a Telstra-powered plan with smaller inclusions, you don’t have quite as many choices.

Tangerine has a 10GB plan for $19.90 per month and is currently running an offer where your first two months are free.

Most other plans come with a larger data allowance, with Numobile charging $25 per month for a 22GB plan, while Belong will set you back $25 per month for 20GB.

Of these three providers, only Belong has access to Telstra’s 5G network.

Telstra network plans with 30GB of data or more

In terms of the absolute cheapest prices, both Lycamobile and MATE are currently running offers where your first three months with either telco are greatly discounted.

MATE is currently running a deal where your first three months with the telco’s 32GB plan will only cost you $1 per month. You’ll need to use the promo code MATE1, and after this period end,s your bill will increase to $30 per renewal. MATE is also running a trial where you can access Telstra’s 5G Network until July 31.

If you go with Lycamobile, its 35GB plan will only set you back $3 per month for the first three months. You’ll also receive a bonus 35GB of data for your first renewal. After this discount period, this plan will set you back $30 per month.

Both MATE and Lycamobile have contract-free plans, so you’re able to leave either telco with no strings attached.

Up next is Tangerine‘s 32GB plan. If you sign up before May 1, you’ll get the first two months of your plan for free. You’ll also gain trial access to the Telstra 5G network until July 31. This plan costs $29.90 per month.

If you go with Telstra proper, the telco is running an offer where you can get the $40 prepaid plan for only $20. This deal also includes an additional 20GB for the first three recharges, which will give you 40GB total. After that deal period ends, your data allowance will drop down to 20GB, which isn’t too bad for $20.

Boost has a similar double-data offer as well. For $30 per month, you’ll get a data allowance of 40GB for the first three months of your plan. After that, it’ll drop back down to 20GB. Boost also has access to the 5G network in select areas.

Telstra network plans with 60GB of data or more

Again, MATE has the cheapest plan going. While its 120GB plan would usually set you back $45 per month, if you sign up for the service before 30 April and use the promo code MATE1, you’ll only pay $1 per month for the first three months. Even at full price, this plan has some of the best dollar-to-data value in this range, and includes access to Telstra’s 5G network.

If you need even more data, Belong isn’t a bad choice. At $55 per month will get you a 160GB allowance, along with 5G network access. Belong is Telstra’s budget brand – a diet Telstra, if you will – and offers no-frills mobile plans for cheap.

If you want a lot of data, Telstra‘s $89 Premium Upfront SIM plan will give you a massive 300GB. Telstra will also throw in two months of Binge, three months of Apple TV+ and four months of Spotify Premium as a free bonus.

This article has been updated since its original publish date.