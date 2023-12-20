30 Incredible Ways to Cook Potatoes This Christmas

Ah, the potato. It’s a simple, salt-of-the-earth kind of vegetable. Nothing fancy like your eggplant or beetroot, you know? Potatoes are an old classic, and they’re versatile as hell. It’s why we love them so. Over the years, the Lifehacker Australia team has come across a lot of spud hacks. Like, a real lot. We enjoy our taters over here, and we want to know everything about how to cook these babies. Apparently, so do you. So, we thought we’d pull together a collection of some of our favourite potato recipes and tips and list them out for you in one place.

Best baked and roasted potato recipes and tips

Who can deny Jamie Oliver knows his way around a potato? This recipe takes piper potatoes and mixes them with ingredients like sausage, cranberries, polenta and walnuts – tasty as hell.

This one comes from former Celebrity MasterChef contestant Tilly Ramsay, and it offers a sweet hack for nailing crunchy potatoes with fluffy insides. Believe us, we’ve tried it out.

Another celeb sharing the goods on how to improve your potato game. This time Nat’s What I Reckon shares his secrets, and they’re good. Oh, so good.

The air fryer is a nifty little device, ain’t it? Check out how to use it to get your taters nice and crunchy

According to one Aussie mum, the best seasoning for roast taters is a dry French Onion soup mix.

Want to get real fancy with your next rendezvous with a potato? Hit that baby with some duck fat.

TikTok hacks are hit or miss. This one, using baking soda, is a certified winner. Or you can try this one that involves boiling, shaking and then roasting them in oil.

Ok, this one is a little different but bear with us. In honour of Vegemite’s 100th year, the team showed us a way to make delicious cheese and vegemite roast potatoes, that may just turn any haters around on the spread.

Classic, simple, delish. Here’s your guide to getting your baked ‘tato game on point.

Speaking of baked potato, how about twice baked potatoes? These ones are cheesy, garlicky and worthy of any pub feed.

TikTok is a wealth of potato hacks and this one that essentially makes potatoes in garlic bread form is the best. Try it out here.

This tip turned heads on TikTok, and shortly after it gained a whole lot of attention from the sweet potato recipe fans here on Lifehacker.

Best mashed potato recipes and guides

Feeling lazy? No judgement, we get it. Here’s your go-to microwave mash hack. You’re welcome.

Not all spuds were created equal in the game of mash.

You’re non-animal product friends don’t need to miss out on mashed potatoes thanks to this recipe.

Want to elevate your mash a little? Pop some French onion dip in there! Here’s a full explainer on how.

Do sweet potatoes count? Ah, well. We’ve included them. This isn’t strictly mash-related, but it does give a nice little explainer on microwave sweet tater mash.

When it comes to getting mashed potatoes done in the quickest and easiest way possible, you’ll want to steam them as shown in this tutorial.

Hot chip recipes and hacks

Who doesn’t want quick and easy access to hot chips at all times? Read how to achieve that here.

A very serious, and important, explainer to cooking the ideal hot chip.

Reheating chips is a tricky space to navigate but lucky for you, we know the best way to do it. Learn for yourself here.

Microwaves and hot chips are usually not the best of friends. But in this piece, we show you how to make it work – really, really well.

Hash brown tips

Leftovers are a beautiful thing. Especially when those leftovers become hash browns. Here’s your guide to making them at home.

Did you just buy yourself a waffle iron? Here’s your hack to ensuring you’re buying the best frozen spuds for hash browns.

Other delicious potato hacks

Potatoes au Grating (aka potato bake) is a whole other level of starchy goodness. But if you want to get real fancy, you need to add some truffle in there. Here’s a recipe that will help you do it.

Okay, so not technically roasted or baked, but this recipe is too good not to include. This one is a real favourite amongst the Lifehacker team. Garlic and potato make such a sweet pairing and the TikTok hack achieves crispy, fluffy potatoes without an oven.

Speaking of potato bakes, our favourite YouTube cooking champ, Nat’s What I Reckon, has a delicious guide to making an uber-cheesy potato bake.

These butter-fried potatoes, aka Potato Fondant, are chef quality but worth the extra effort for their perfect buttery stacks. Try them here.

You’ve had baked, mashed and roasted potatoes, so why not potato stacks? This TikTok recipe for cheese and bacon tater stacks is to die for.

Something you may need to know for any of the recipes above is how to peel potatoes. There’s a viral TikTok hack that has shown us the error of our ways.

When all these recipes are said and done, you may need a way to use up the leftovers. Here’s a guide for that.

There you have it, folks! Our starch-filled bible of delicious hacks. Hope you get some gems out of it.

