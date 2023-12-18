Viral TikTok Video Reveals the Secret to Making Crispy Roast Potatoes

We’re partial to a good potato recipe here at Lifehacker AU. In fact, we’ve covered so many different potato hacks it’s hard to believe there are still more to find – but there are. Case in point, this crispy roast potato recipe from TikTok is a new one that has made its way to us. Having garnered over 20 million views and counting, we figured it was worth paying attention to, so let’s find out what the fuss is about.

Crispy Roast Potato recipe

If you like your roast potatoes super crispy, it’s hard to go past this recipe. The process, according to the creator @misojenkitchen, is to boil the potatoes first, then roast them in a pan of vegetable oil (or, even better, duck fat) for an hour. The trick is apparently to shake the taters before roasting so that the soft mashed bits can get all crispy.

If you need a visual of all that, check out the video below.

Now, if you need a written description of the instruction in that video, we’ve got a rundown for you here:

Preheat a baking dish with oil or duck fat. Clean and peel your potatoes. Boil the potatoes in chicken broth. Shake the potatoes in a pot until they’re slightly mashed around the edges. Season with garlic powder, onion powder, salt, pepper and rosemary Place the potatoes in the heated baking dish and bake at 200°C for 45-60 minutes (or until crispy). For maximum crunch, turn them every 15-20 minutes.

And voila! You have the crispiest, crunchiest, roast potatoes around.

A note from some folks in the comments is that if you’re having trouble getting your potatoes crispy, it could be related to the oil you are using. Typical olive oil doesn’t get hot enough, so you’re better off using something like sunflower or vegetable oil. Another commenter added that mixing some baking soda with your chicken broth helps break up the potatoes, meaning they get even crispier when you shake them up later.

Lead Image Credit: TikTok/@misojenkitchen