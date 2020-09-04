How to Make Mashed Potatoes in Your Microwave (Or Oven)

If you’re limited on stove-top space or just can’t be bothered boiling your spuds to make mashed potatoes, go use the microwave or oven and save yourself some time instead.

Microwave mashed potatoes are honestly a game changer and not enough people are doing it. It’s for busy people who just want a 10-minute ready-to-gorge pile of spuds that taste delicious too. It’s also perfect for university students and hungry-in-the-middle-of-the-day-or-night folks who have zero patience but love them carbs. For individuals hosting a dinner party who have more than enough dishes to worry about and not enough space to cook, the oven is indeed a blessing.

So, how do you make mashed potatoes without the hassle of boiling your veg? Follow the steps below to learn the trick of the trade.

Making mashed potatoes in the microwave

Wash however many potatoes you’d like to use or can fit in the microwave one at a time. You can peel them or not, whatever floats your boat. Sit them in a covered dish and microwave for eight minutes. It may take longer depending on the size of the potatoes. Be careful when taking them out, the steam’s a killer. Use oven mitts and tongs to help you out. Place the mashed potatoes in a big enough bowl and take out a potato masher or potato ricer to mash the potatoes until no lumps remain. The ricer is perfect for this as it makes your potatoes come out fluffy. Do not use an electric mixer. Add milk, butter, salt and pepper and use the masher or ricer to continue mashing potatoes until the texture is to your liking.

Or, you could use the oven instead

If it’s a big quantity you’re after, lo and behold the brilliance of the oven.

Chuck in as many potatoes as you want or need directly on the oven rack. The oven should be pre-heated at around 175C. Let them bake for an hour or more. It could even be less depending on the size and number of potatoes. Keep a look out. If you can easily pierce them with a fork then consider the spuds done. Once cooked, cut the potatoes in half and pass them through the ricer. Pull out the skin and repeat until all your potatoes are done. Add milk, butter and whatever seasoning you like. Stir until it’s the consistency you like and approve.

Happy carb loading!