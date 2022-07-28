This TikTok Recipe for Smashed Potatoes Has a God-Like Crunch

It’s no secret potatoes make some of the best foods on the planet and thanks to TikTok the potential of the humble spud has really been unleashed. This latest epic recipe that we simply had to bring to your attention is for crispy smashed potatoes which are described as garlic bread in potato form. What could be better?

Let’s find out how to make it.

TikTok’s epic crispy smashed potatoes recipe

We’ve covered how to make super crunchy roast potatoes and even sauteed potatoes, but how about smashed potatoes?

TikTok user @daenskitchen brings us this epic crispy smashed garlic potato recipe that threatens to destroy your speakers with that crunch.

Check it out in the video below.

Looks pretty good right?

If you missed the instructions here’s the crispy smashed potato recipe written out for you:

Ingredients:

1 whole head of garlic

Around 1kg of white potatoes

100g butter

Salt

Pepper

Olive Oil

Method:

Drizzle a whole head of garlic with some oil, salt and pepper, and roast it in the oven for 1 hour. Place your potatoes into a large pot with cold water and season with a lot of salt. Bring the potatoes to the boil and then drain. Remove the roasted garlic head from the oven and squeeze out the garlic cloves. Add 100g of butter to a pan with a drizzle of olive oil and melt. Add the garlic and the parboiled potatoes and toss to coat. Place the potatoes onto a pre-lined baking tray and smash or flatten them to the desired thickness with the bottom of a water glass. Brush the potatoes with some extra butter and garlic sauce. Bake the potatoes in the oven at 200°C for 30 minutes. Season with a layer of sea salt and parsley.

Look, it’s definitely not the healthiest of meals with all that butter and salt involved, but that delicious crunch is worth it, right?

Give the crispy smashed potatoes a shot and let us know how it turns out for you and if you’re after some other potato recipes, we’ve got you covered.