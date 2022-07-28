Level Up Your Life

This TikTok Recipe for Smashed Potatoes Has a God-Like Crunch

Lauren Rouse

Lauren Rouse

Published 49 seconds ago: July 28, 2022 at 2:06 pm -
Filed to:food
potatoesrecipetiktok
This TikTok Recipe for Smashed Potatoes Has a God-Like Crunch
Image: @daenskitchen/TikTok

It’s no secret potatoes make some of the best foods on the planet and thanks to TikTok the potential of the humble spud has really been unleashed. This latest epic recipe that we simply had to bring to your attention is for crispy smashed potatoes which are described as garlic bread in potato form. What could be better?

Let’s find out how to make it.

TikTok’s epic crispy smashed potatoes recipe

We’ve covered how to make super crunchy roast potatoes and even sauteed potatoes, but how about smashed potatoes?

TikTok user @daenskitchen brings us this epic crispy smashed garlic potato recipe that threatens to destroy your speakers with that crunch.

Check it out in the video below.

@daenskitchen

Replying to @bananna726 I’ll never get tired of these potatoes #crispypotatoes #smashedpotatoes #garlicgirl

♬ Pieces (Solo Piano Version) – Danilo Stankovic

Looks pretty good right?

If you missed the instructions here’s the crispy smashed potato recipe written out for you:

Ingredients:

  • 1 whole head of garlic
  • Around 1kg of white potatoes
  • 100g butter
  • Salt
  • Pepper
  • Olive Oil

Method:

  1. Drizzle a whole head of garlic with some oil, salt and pepper, and roast it in the oven for 1 hour.
  2. Place your potatoes into a large pot with cold water and season with a lot of salt.
  3. Bring the potatoes to the boil and then drain.
  4. Remove the roasted garlic head from the oven and squeeze out the garlic cloves.
  5. Add 100g of butter to a pan with a drizzle of olive oil and melt. Add the garlic and the parboiled potatoes and toss to coat.
  6. Place the potatoes onto a pre-lined baking tray and smash or flatten them to the desired thickness with the bottom of a water glass.
  7. Brush the potatoes with some extra butter and garlic sauce.
  8. Bake the potatoes in the oven at 200°C for 30 minutes.
  9. Season with a layer of sea salt and parsley.

Look, it’s definitely not the healthiest of meals with all that butter and salt involved, but that delicious crunch is worth it, right?

Give the crispy smashed potatoes a shot and let us know how it turns out for you and if you’re after some other potato recipes, we’ve got you covered.

More From Lifehacker Australia

About the Author

Lauren Rouse

Lauren Rouse

Lauren Rouse is a writer at Lifehacker Australia

Share this Story
Get our Newsletter

Log in to comment on this story!

Log in to Lifehacker to:

  • Comment on stories

By logging in, you can access these features throughout our network.

Back to Login? Click here

Email newsletters will contain a brief summary of our top stories, plus details of competitions and reader events.

Back to Login? Click here

Subscribe to our newsletter!

By subscribing you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.