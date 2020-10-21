Cooking Chips in an Air Fryer is a Dream for Tired Millennials

Contrary to popular belief, millennials are hard workers. Some work regular nine-to-fives, while others balance multiple side hustles with day jobs and other tasks. There’s rent to pay, work to do and lonely dinners to cook on a daily basis. If you’re a struggling millennial and you find yourself sapped of energy by the end of your workday, it’s time to introduce yourself to an air fryer. Specifically, it’s time to cook yourself some lovely, crispy, air-fried chips.

The model I’m using is a top-of-the-range $599 Philips XXL Airfryer but any decent air fryer can cook you up some nice potato chips quickly with minimal effort.

Here’s what you need to do to achieve oil-free chip perfection:

Cut the potatoes into chips (0.5 to 1 cm thick) Soak the chips in warm water for 3-5 minutes, then drain them Dry off the excess moisture using paper towel Spray or rub oil on the chips (you don’t need a lot) Place the chips evenly in the bottom grill of your air fryer (you may overlap them) Close the lid and set your temperature and cooking time (the Philips XXL has an auto-chip setting which selected 160 degrees Celcius for 26 minutes as the optimal time, but consult the instructions of your air fryer for recommended settings)

The whole process from chopping the chips to chucking them in the air fryer took about 10 minutes, and the end result was crispy, tasty chips in record time.

Outside of waiting, the only real pain will be cleaning your air fryer afterwards, and before that task you can enjoy all the chips your heart desires. If you’re still working from home, you could even put the chips on towards the end of your work day and let it cook while you finish up your jobs.

Depending on the model you use, you’ll need to clean the grill, fat collector and the insides of the pan before you use it again. Air-fried chips tend to be fairly easy and mess-free, but more complicated meals will require an effective scrub down with a non-abrasive sponge to keep the air fryer clean and functional.

It’s a small price to pay for a quick, grease-free and effortless meal. For those with little time or energy on their hands, it’s a total godsend. In short: it’s a millennial dream.

While chips alone aren’t a good dinner, it’s easy enough to grill meat in the air fryer, too. Hamburger patties can be tossed in and grilled whole, as can fish or chicken. All you need to do is place the meat in the air fryer basket, set the time and temperature and hey presto, dinner is served.

This lovely, home-cooked meal took approximately 12 minutes of preparation time and 40 minutes waiting for the air fryer (26 minutes for the chips, 14 minutes for the patties). While I waited, I treated myself to the classic film Bill & Ted’s Bogus Journey — the air fryer ticked away even without supervision. It was minimal effort, minimal cleaning and excellent food all around. However I cooked before an air fryer, I never want to go back.

Stay tuned for more recipes and a full review of the Philips XXL Airfryer.