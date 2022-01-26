These Garlic Sautéed Potatoes Have a Crunch to Die For

We all love a good potato, particularly when it’s homemade. While there are many potato hacks out there that will give you the crispiest and fluffiest of roast taters, we have a new one for you. Did you know you can get perfect roast potatoes without using an oven? There is a way.

This hack comes from Aussie chef, bakery owner and all-around cooking expert Morgan Hipworth. You may remember him for his KFC Popcorn Chicken cupcakes recipe or his ultimate breakfast sandwich. He’s also the founder of Bistro Morgan in Melbourne so you can try out his meals for yourself if you’re ever in the area.

Anyway, on to the potatoes.

How to make crispy garlic sautéed potatoes

In one of his latest TikTok videos, Hipworth shared his recipe for garlic sautéed potatoes.

Now that you’ve seen the method let’s lay it out.

To make this recipe, you’re going to need a few ingredients:

Potatoes

Rosemary (chopped)

1 garlic bulb

Olive oil

Sea salt

As Hipworth explains in his video, this is how to make them:

Peel and dice your potatoes into 1-2cm pieces. Add potatoes to a pot with water and boil until soft. Drain the potatoes and lay them out onto a tray to cool and dry. Peel the garlic cloves and thinly slice. Add garlic cloves to a pot with olive oil and cook on low heat for about 20 minutes. Extract your garlic cloves from your olive oil. The remaining garlic olive oil from the pot is what Hipworth calls “liquid gold”. Use a spoonful of said liquid gold garlic olive oil to a pan and sautée your potatoes on high heat until super crispy. Add the sea salt, rosemary and garlic cloves to your potatoes and toss in pan to combine. Serve up these crispy bad boys.

As you can see, Hipworth gets away with avoiding oven roasting the potatoes by parboiling and sautéeing them.

It’s hard to rival the crunch you hear in that video but if you’d rather use an oven, here’s another hack for crunchy roast potatoes.