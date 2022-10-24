Here’s How to Make Pub-Worthy Twice-Baked Potatoes

As you’re all well aware by now, we at the Lifehacker Australia office love a good potato recipe. So when we came across what The Kitchn has crowned ‘the best’ twice-baked potato recipe, we simply had to learn more.

The recipe comes by way of Jocelyn Delk Adams’ food blog, Grandbaby Cakes, and is filled with all kinds of creamy goodness (read: lots of cheese). Taking a look at Grandbaby Cakes’ twice-baked potato recipe, she explains that the process is relatively simple. Essentially, all it requires is a pile of good ingredients and for you to marry them with your potato. The only thing you need to prepare for is that this recipe takes a little while to work through. After all, you do need to bake your potatoes, stuff them and bake them a second time.

How to make twice-baked potatoes

What you’ll need:

Okay, so to make your twice-baked potatoes, the ingredients are really down to your personal preference. Grandbaby Cakes uses a mixture of cheeses and some heavy cream to add flavour to hers, but you can work with what suits you.

What you’ll definitely need, however, is listed below.

6 large potatoes

Butter

Salt and pepper to taste

3 large eggs

Your choice of toppings

Directions:

First, bake your potatoes at about 220 degrees for a little over an hour. Check out Grandbaby Cakes’ guide to baking potatoes on TikTok here for more tips on that. Allow the potatoes to cool before scraping out the insides. Mix your toppings with salt and pepper and eggs, and fill the inside of the potatoes with the mixture. Add some extra cheese (if you like) to the top and pop the potatoes back into the oven for about 30 minutes or until tender.

You can find the full recipe for twice-baked potatoes on the Grandbaby Cakes website here. Let us know what you think if you give them a try.