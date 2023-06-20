This Recipe Proves Vegemite and Roast Potatoes Belong Together

Vegemite may as well be the national food of Australia – we all know it. We slather Vegemite on our toast, we (probably shouldn’t) put it in our chocolate, and now there’s a way to have it with your roast potatoes as well.

In celebration of our iconic Australian spread (which is celebrating its 100th birthday this year), Philips ambassador Elle Vernon has come up with this tasty air-fried treat for us all to try at home: cheesy vegemite potatoes.

Air-fried vegemite roast potatoes recipe

What you’ll need:

2 teaspoons Vegemite

2 Tablespoons extra virgin olive oil, plus extra 1 Tbsp

1kg baby chat potatoes, skin on, halved (or quartered if large in size)

20g parmesan, finely grated, plus extra to serve

1 Tablespoon semolina

½ tsp sweet paprika

Directions for cheesy vegemite roast potatoes:

Put vegemite and olive oil in a large bowl. Whisk to roughly combine. Add potatoes and toss well to coat. Place into the basket of the Philips XXL Airfryer with Smart Sensing technology. Set the temperature to 180C and time to 10 minutes, cooking until the potatoes are partially cooked. Transfer partially cooked potatoes to the same (still dirty) large bowl. Sprinkle with parmesan, semolina and paprika, then toss well to coat. Return potatoes to the Airfryer basket. Set the temperature to 200C and time to 15 minutes, cooking until potatoes are golden brown, crisp on the outside and tender in the middle. Serve hot with extra parmesan over the top.

Do vegemite and potatoes really go together? You’ll have to try the recipe for yourself and let us know.

If this recipe has inspired you to try other Vegemite-fused treats, we have a list of recipes with a Vegemite twist. Alternatively, if you’re just here for the potatoes, we have plenty of other recipes you can try in that department as well.