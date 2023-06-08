You Can’t Go Past This Buttery Potato Recipe

You’ve probably seen all kinds of potato recipes on Lifehacker – we’re big fans of them, you see. But this viral TikTok recipe for Potato Fondant (aka Pomme de Terre Fondante) has to be one of the best ones we’ve seen yet.

Butter + garlic potato fondant recipe

This recipe comes from chef Thom Bateman (@chefthombateman), who has given us plenty of good potato tips in the past. In this video, Bateman describes the potatoes as “buttery, tender and melt-in-the-mouth delicious.” Sign us up!

Check out the process in the video below:

@chefthombateman All about the Sides, 28 of 50. Potato Fondant (Pomme de Terre Fondante) so named as they are the “melting potato” as they (when made well) buttery, tender and melt in the mouth delicious. I randomly made 3 but the recipe below is for 4. 4 medium/large Maris piper potatoes 70-80g butter Few Rosemary sprigs Few thyme sprigs 4-5 garlic cloves 300-400ml beef or chicken stock Salt 1. cut the potatoes in even shapes, I used a circular cutter for this and used the first one as a stencil for the rest as this is going to give you evenly cooked fondants. Use a potato peeler to nicely round the edges off. 2. Rinse the potato in cold water and pat them dry before adding to a hot pan with a little oil. Brown then well on both edges then pour out the oil and add the butter, garlic and herbs with a pinch of salt. 3. Baste the potatoes well for a few minutes then add the stock and do the same 4. Add to an oven at 180c cook for 20 mins then baste again, the liquid will reduce and get thicker. After a further 20 mins roughly they should be super tender if not give them a little longer. 5. You know when they’re done when you can glide through them with a butter knife like I did here #series #potato #recipe #fondantpotato #cooking #food ♬ original sound – Chef Thom Bateman

Look at them! They’re like little scalloped potatoes!

Convinced you need to try all this butter potato goodness at home?

Here’s what you’ll need:

Medium/large Maris piper potatoes (as many potatoes as you’d like to make fondants)

70-80g butter

A handful of garlic cloves

A few Rosemary sprigs

A few thyme sprigs

Salt

Around 1 cup of stock

And now for the directions, as per the video:

Peel and cut the potatoes into even shapes. You can use a circular cutter to help get the shape of the fondant and a peeler to round the edges. Rinse the potatoes in cold water and pat them dry. Add the potatoes to a hot pan with a little bit of oil. Brown them on both edges. Pour out the oil and add the butter, garlic, herbs and some salt. Baste the potatoes in the mixture for a few minutes, then add the stock and do the same. Cook the potatoes in an oven at 180°C for 20 minutes. Then remove from oven and baste the potatoes again, for around 20 minutes. The potatoes should be very tender – if not, baste them for longer. You’ll know when they are ready by being able to glide through them with a butter knife.

Look, this process may be slightly more complex than some of the simpler recipes we’ve found on TikTok, but you will be left with restaurant-quality potatoes. If you want to try some of our other potato recipes, you’ll find them here.