How to Make an Epic Hash Brown in the Air Fryer

Air fryers are magical things. Their potential for new creations is limitless and no one knows that better than Air Fryer Guy.

A maestro of recipes and catchy jingles, Air Fryer Guy has worked his way to the top of TikTok with his experiments in the humble fryer. He recently shared some of his top tips for air fryer newbies, which are well worth checking out if you want to become a master of the kitchen appliance.

We’re partial to a good potato recipe here at Lifehacker and the starchy vegetable is basically made to be air fried. Air Fryer Guy seems to feel this way too and has posted an epic recipe for air fryer hash browns on his TikTok page.

How to make an epic hash brown in the air fryer

This recipe is simple yet tasty, which is something all air fryer recipes should be (if you ask me). All you need are some potatoes, an egg and flour.

Air Fryer Guy’s video comes with a nice jingle attached so you should definitely check that out. But if you’d prefer the written description we’ve laid it out for you below.

Wash and peel some potatoes. Shred them finely with a grater. Wrap the shredded potatoes in a tea towel and squeeze the juice out. Put the potato into a bowl and add an egg, some flour and salt and pepper. Mix all the ingredients together in the bowl. Place the mixture in your air fryer, patting it down so it resembles a pancake. Cook until it’s gold and crispy.

The end result in Air Fryer Guy’s video looks amazing and it’s double the size of the McDonald’s edition so you’re already winning. And if you’re not feeling the giant hashbrowns, you can always divvy the mixture up and make lots of small potato hashes – the choice is yours.

If this isn’t enough carbs for you, Air Fryer Guy’s TikTok page is full of amazing potato-related recipes, including this one for a next-level air fried potato salad sandwich.

Looking for more potato hacks? Check out our potato bible for every possible potato cooking method you could ask for.