No Spud Left Behind: Recipes for Using up Leftover Potatoes

We all love potatoes and would hate to see any go to waste, right? Glad to hear it! Because we’ve got some handy recipes to help you use up leftover potatoes.

Farmers Pick is all about helping you save money, and help all of us reduce food waste, by gathering up all the fruit and vegetables that don’t make it to supermarket shelves. Did you know 30% of produce never leaves the farm? Wild!

So, Amelia Baines from Farmers Pick has created these recipes to help you get the most out of your produce.

Potato salad with herby sour cream

What you’ll need:

600g kipfler potatoes

150g sour cream

¼ red onion, finely diced

1 tbsp soft herbs, finely chopped (basil, mint and parsley)

20g finely grated parmesan

Directions:

Take a medium saucepan and fill ⅔ with water, add the kipfler potatoes. Put over a high heat and bring to the boil. Check after 15 minutes by piercing with a sharp knife. If not yet tender, cook for 5 more minutes or until cooked through. Whilst your potatoes are cooking, combine the sour cream, onion, parmesan and herbs in a large bowl. Season heavily with salt and pepper. Strain your potatoes and cut into 2-3 cm chunks. Be careful with hot potatoes. Add the potatoes to the sour cream bowl and fold gently to combine. Taste and check whether you need more seasoning. Arrange the potato salad in a pretty bowl and garnish with a few fresh herb sprigs.

Creamy potato bake with sage and onion crust

What you’ll need:

800g potatoes, peeled and coarsely grated

300ml thickened Cream

3 cloves of garlic, thinly sliced

2-3 sprigs of thyme

1 bay leaf

3 slices of bread, crusts removed and blitzed into breadcrumbs

8 sage leaves, finely chopped

½ red onion, finely chopped

Directions:

Preheat the oven to 200 degrees celsius or 180 degrees for fan forced. Combine the cream, garlic, thyme and bay leaf in a small saucepan and set over a medium heat. Add a ½ Tsp of salt and a good grind of pepper. Don’t leave cream unattended as it loves to boil over. Once your cream starts to bubble, reduce heat to low and simmer for 2 minutes. Turn off and set aside. Peel and grate your potatoes (use a julienne grater for a fancier look). Put your grated potato into a medium saucepan and cover with cold water. Bring to the boil, boil for one minute and then strain the potato thoroughly in a colander. Remove the bay leaf and thyme springs from the cream mixture. Grab a large bowl and add the strained potato. Pour the cream mixture over the potatoes, sprinkle over ½ tsp salt and stir thoroughly. Get a 20cm cake tin or small casserole dish and pour the mixture into the dish. Squash it down so it’s nice and flat. Cover tightly with tin foil and pop in the oven for 20 minutes. Whilst the potato is baking, put the chopped onion and sage in a small frying pan with 1 tbsp of olive oil. Fry on a medium heat until the onion is softened. Remove from the heat and combine in a small bowl with the breadcrumbs. Remove the potato dish from the oven, remove foil, scatter with the breadcrumb mix and return to the oven for 20-25 minutes or until the top is crispy and golden. Serve immediately.

There you have it! No potato need ever go to waste.

If you want to whip up even mote taties, try these potatoe recipes for a feeding a crowd.