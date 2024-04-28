How to Disconnect Your Windows Account From the Cloud

If you’re already using Windows 11, that means you likely set it up using a Microsoft account, unless you already checked out our guide on how to use a local account when setting up Windows 11. If you’ve already set up a Microsoft account, don’t despair: You still aren’t locked into using a cloud-based account on your PC. Instead, you can actually disconnect your Microsoft account from the cloud and turn it into a local account instead.

You won’t lose any of your information or data if you follow this method, allowing you to cut the ties with Microsoft’s various cloud services and still make the most of your Windows 11 PC.

How to remove your Microsoft account from Windows

To get started, open the Windows 11 settings menu. This can be found by pressing Windows Key + I or by opening the Start Menu and selecting the Settings cog.

Click Account > Your Info > Sign in with a local account instead. Then, enter a new password for your local account and confirm the change. Windows will save your changes and switch your Microsoft account to a local account that’s stored directly on the PC. You can still access your Microsoft account online with the information that you used before, but your Windows 11 PC will no longer be tied directly to that account.

How to remove a work or school account from Windows 11

If you’re using a school or work account, then removing them is somewhat similar.

Open the Windows settings by pressing Windows Key + I. Navigate to Accounts > Access work or school and then click Disconnect. This will remove your work or school account from Windows 11. Keep in mind it will also lock out any features that you had access to through those accounts, like Microsoft Teams.

Why you may want to remove your Microsoft account from Windows

Having a Microsoft account tied to your Windows 11 account gives you access to a ton of additional features, like Copilot and OneDrive. But if you want to take a more private approach to how you use your PC, then disconnecting your account cuts off Microsoft’s access to your data. It does mean you’ll lose out on features like cloud storage, but on the other hand, you’ll have more control over what data Microsoft is able to capture and share with advertisers.