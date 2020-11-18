This One Simple Trick Makes The Crunchiest Roast Potatoes

Potatoes are all the rage right now. And I mean, come on, why wouldn’t they be? Recently, we showed you a simple 45-cent cooking hack for perfect roast potatoes. Now, we have uncovered yet another excellent roast potato trick. Read on to fulfill your potato dreams.

Sonny Hurrell, who goes by That Dude Can Cook on TikTok and YouTube, has revealed a super simple hack that will bring you crunchy potato results. The guy is also a chef so this is legit.

The Roast Potato Recipe

If you didn’t catch all those instructions in the video, I have done the hard work and written the steps down for you.

For starters, Sonny is using russet potatoes, aka the big brown boys with skin. They are particularly good for baking but try other types of potatoes if you please.

Wash and peel your potatoes Cut your potatoes. It doesn’t matter what size as long as they are all the same size. Boil some water in a saucepan. Add 1/4 cup of salt. Add 1 teaspoon of baking soda (very important) Boil the potatoes for 20-25 minutes until they are almost fork tender. Pre-heat your oven to 200 degrees Celsius, fan on. Strain your potatoes into a bowl. Add olive oil, rosemary salt to the potatoes Toss them in the bowl until they are well coated. Put some oil in a baking tray and add your potatoes. Cook your potatoes in the oven for 35-40 minutes. Occasionally toss the potatoes while they roast. Remove potatoes from oven and add some truffle salt and pepper.

According to Sonny, the magic is all in adding the baking soda.

“The baking soda breaks down the edge of the potato which results in the best crunch possible. That’s the trick”

There are a thousand good potato hacks, but its worth giving this one a shot if you really love crunchy roast potatoes. (Umm, who doesn’t?).

Don’t forget to check out Sonny’s videos for some other great tips on cooking meat, roast vegetables and other mouth-watering meals.